Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Curves in Skin-Baring Monokini: See the Hot Photos

Chloe Bailey looked as confident as ever in new social media photos.

In the Tuesday, January 21, upload, the singer lounged on a chair and worked the camera in a colorful patterned monokini, body chain and summer straw hat.

Chloe Bailey put her fabulous physique on display in a set of new Instagram photos.

"Come meet me at the pool? 🚿," she captioned the hot shots, which showed off her small waist and toned legs.

The 26-year-old star's fans drooled over the pictures, with one person commenting, "I love how Chloe know she a baddie and she owns it!😍👏."

"This bathing suit 😍🔥," another Instagram follower raved, while a third penned, "Have mercyyyyy."

Others noted they were jealous of her rumored boyfriend, Burna Boy, 33, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu.