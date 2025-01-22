Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Curves in Skin-Baring Monokini: See the Hot Photos
Chloe Bailey put her fabulous physique on display in a set of new Instagram photos.
In the Tuesday, January 21, upload, the singer lounged on a chair and worked the camera in a colorful patterned monokini, body chain and summer straw hat.
"Come meet me at the pool? 🚿," she captioned the hot shots, which showed off her small waist and toned legs.
The 26-year-old star's fans drooled over the pictures, with one person commenting, "I love how Chloe know she a baddie and she owns it!😍👏."
"This bathing suit 😍🔥," another Instagram follower raved, while a third penned, "Have mercyyyyy."
Others noted they were jealous of her rumored boyfriend, Burna Boy, 33, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu.
The two singers sparked dating buzz in late 2024, and that December, they were spotted holding hands while leaving a club in Nigeria, his home country.
In an interview on "The Breakfast Club" earlier this month, the co-hosts tried to get Bailey to talk about the rumors by asking her who she'll be bringing as her date to the NAACP Image Awards in February, to which she replied, "My god mom and my manager."
One of the hosts kept pressing for answers, asking if they would make their red carpet debut one day, to which Bailey simply said, "You’ll have to ask him."
Bailey opened up a little more when talking about her time in Nigeria — though she didn't mention her rumored beau.
"Nigeria is so beautiful. I had the best time," she raved. "I had some good food — I had pepper soup and lots of spicy chicken. It’s really good. I really had a great time."
Meanwhile, her sister and collaborator, Halle Bailey, 24, broke up up with baby daddy DDG [real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.] in October 2024 after nearly three years together.
"Dear friends and supporters, after much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways," the rapper, 27, wrote on social media at the time. "The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared."
"Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true," he continued. "We are still best friends and adore each other."
The dad-of-one said they'll both "focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents," noting they will "cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared."
The exes welcomed son Halo in 2023.