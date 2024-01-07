Halle Bailey Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Boyfriend DDG After Pregnancy Speculation
After months of people speculating Halle Bailey was with child, she finally confirmed she welcomed her first baby with boyfriend DDG.
“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she captioned a photo of her tot's tiny hand, which featured a bracelet with the name "Halo," via Instagram on Saturday, January 6. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”
DDG replied, "super mom ❤️❤️❤️," while other celebrities chimed in to gush over the 23-year-old's little one.
Nicki Minaj wrote, "Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. 😇 congrats, mama! 🤍," while La La Anthony added, "Welcome Halo❤️CONGRATULATIONS on your beautiful blessing 🙏🏽❤️."
Tia Mowry shared, "Congrats beauty! Welcome to motherhood. ❤️."
The Little Mermaid star fueled rumors she was pregnant after she was seen wearing loose clothing in the past few months. In August 2023, the singer wore an oversized pink outfit to Beyoncé’s concert in Atlanta, Ga. One month later at the MTV Video Music Awards, she wore a flowy orange dress.
To add fuel to the fire, when a troll on Snapchat claimed Bailey had "pregnancy nose," she fired back, "Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's going to be h--- to pay."
Meanwhile, Bailey and DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) were first linked in January 2022 and have been going strong since.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While speaking to Cosmopolitan, she gushed over how the rapper has only enriched her life.
"All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences,” the recording artist explained. “Love has been a really big one for me too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, ‘whoa’ in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity.”
“You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love," she added. “This has been a really beautiful transformative time for me. I have all this new material to write about. It’s like, 'What the heck did I just experience and go through?' A whirlwind of amazingness. You never know what you’re capable of until you’re put through it. I was very creatively inspired, and then from there, I fell in love. And so I really just played with those themes in my music.”