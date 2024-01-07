Halle Bailey Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Boyfriend DDG After Pregnancy Speculation

After months of people speculating Halle Bailey was with child, she finally confirmed she welcomed her first baby with boyfriend DDG.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she captioned a photo of her tot's tiny hand, which featured a bracelet with the name "Halo," via Instagram on Saturday, January 6. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”