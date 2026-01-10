Chloe Fineman's 'Botched' Med Spa Saga: Shocking Before and After Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe Fineman is kicking off the New Year with a bang — and a dose of humor about her not-so-glamorous med spa experiences. The Saturday Night Live star let fans in on her New Year's resolution by sharing a candid photo gallery on Sunday, January 4, featuring snapshots of her swollen and bruised face after various treatments at the med spa.

In a voiceover accompanying the post, Fineman shared her take on the antics many women engage in. "Every year, hundreds of women will say they're going on a trip or visiting family in Connecticut, but really, they'll be going ham at a med spa doing crazy s--- like laser stuff, salmon j---, sculptra plaster or whatever the h--- this was," she quipped.

Fineman continued, "These women will hide themselves away in caves like bears while taking hundreds of selfies like this they'll send to friends and family who will lie and say, 'It's not that bad.' This year, I pledge to stop the cycle." With a laugh, she added, “Just kidding, I’m going Friday.”

The comedian also captioned the post with an amusing call to action: "Can we normalize having a “Botched” iPhone photo album?" Her hilarious posts garnered plenty of interactions, with fans and friends showering her with compliments in the comments. Comedian Annie Sertich chimed in, reminiscing about a time Fineman sent her a selfie asking, "Do you think I can still perform tonight at The Groundlings? It's not that bad."

Fineman isn’t a stranger to the ups and downs of cosmetic procedures. In a 2022 interview with Refinery29, she humorously recalled her first Botox treatment, which she admitted to booking through a Groupon. "In the pandemic, I got it for the first time," she said. "I was like, 'Great, I'm home for 6 months, it's the time.' The guy did way too much. I snuck out of the house and didn't tell my boyfriend. Now, I don't really get it anymore because I don't want my face to be frozen."

She also recounted her experience with Fraxel, a laser skin treatment. "I looked like that fire scene in Little Rascals," she joked. “I had to cancel a show at The Groundlings because I was going to scare people."

Continuing her candid approach, Fineman described how med spas became a significant part of her skincare regimen. “I'm in my thirties, which means I’m at peak med spa mistake age," she explained. "It all turned dark during COVID. When they lifted enough restrictions in LA, I was like 'This is the time to get Botox, because no one will see me for probably six months.' But then I couldn’t lift my forehead until right when we came back to work — and for comedy and acting, you want to be able to move your face."