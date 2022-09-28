'Made Me Self-Conscious': Chloë Grace Moretz Became 'A Recluse' After 'Horrific' 'Family Guy' Meme Went Viral

“There was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand,” the blonde beauty recalled after it popped up on the internet. “This photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time.”

“Everyone was making fun of my body and I brought it up with someone and they were like, ‘Oh, shut the f** k up, it’s funny,’" the Hollywood starlet added.

The meme hit close to home, as Moretz suffered from body dysmorphia.