Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty to London Nightclub Assault

Omolulu Akinlolu, who is known as performer HoodyBaby, also faces the grievous bodily harm charge. Like Brown, Akinlolu pleaded not guilty.

Brown is currently on tour in the U.K. After being arrested, Brown was held in jail for a week and was released after paying a £5 ($6.7 million USD) million fee to ensure he would show up at court.

While awaiting trial, the famous crooner is required to remain living in the U.K. and was forced to surrender his passport to police. They are, however, allowing Brown to travel outside of the country for tour dates that were already on his schedule.

At a recent concert, Brown mentioned his time in prison, saying, “Thank you to the jail. It was really nice.”