Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty to London Nightclub Assault
Chris Brown pleaded not guilty to an assault charge over an alleged incident at a London nightclub that took place two years ago.
Brown was arrested in England in May for allegedly hitting someone with a bottle at Tape nightclub in 2023. A media outlet claimed producer Abraham Diaw said he’d been beaten by Brown in February 2023 and that the attack was unprovoked.
Two Additional Charges
After being struck with a bottle, Diaw claimed Brown continued to punch and kick him while he was on the floor.
Prior to the hearing on June 20 — in which Brown pleaded he was not guilty — two additional charges were added related to the attack: assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. The judge moved the arraignment on the new charges to July 11 and set a trial date of October 26, 2026.
'Thank You to the Jail'
Omolulu Akinlolu, who is known as performer HoodyBaby, also faces the grievous bodily harm charge. Like Brown, Akinlolu pleaded not guilty.
Brown is currently on tour in the U.K. After being arrested, Brown was held in jail for a week and was released after paying a £5 ($6.7 million USD) million fee to ensure he would show up at court.
While awaiting trial, the famous crooner is required to remain living in the U.K. and was forced to surrender his passport to police. They are, however, allowing Brown to travel outside of the country for tour dates that were already on his schedule.
At a recent concert, Brown mentioned his time in prison, saying, “Thank you to the jail. It was really nice.”
Another Lawsuit
Aside from the drama surrounding the alleged nightclub incident, Brown was recently sued by a woman who accused him of publicly humiliating her on social media.
Angela Reliford, the woman who filed the suit, alleged Brown invaded her privacy and cast her in a false light, resulting in her suffering severe reputational damage and emotional distress.
The lawsuit specifically claims Brown shared a video of her altered, complete with sinister audio effects and "ominous, 'devil' music." The video also featured a mugshot from a wrongful arrest, paired with "false captions suggesting that [she] had intended harm to Chris and his dancers.” She is seeking unspecified damages to repair her tarnished reputation.
More Legal Problems
Brown is also involved in another major lawsuit, as his former housekeeper alleged she was mauled by his dog. She is suing him for $90 million. These aren’t Brown’s first run-ins with the law. He pleaded guilty for beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. He has also been arrested other before, including one time in 2013 for felony assault after punching a man outside a hotel in Washington, D.C.