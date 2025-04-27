Chris Brown Sued for 'Publicly Humiliating' Woman as Fans Allegedly Harass Her Online
A woman accused Chris Brown of publicly humiliating her on social media, slapping the "Forever" hitmaker with a lawsuit.
A certain Angela Reliford claims he invaded her privacy and cast her in a false light in a shocking legal filing. Reliford, who went solo in this lawsuit without legal representation, asserts that she grappled with severe reputational damage and emotional distress due to Brown's actions.
The lawsuit alleges that Brown shared a video of her altered, complete with sinister audio effects and "ominous, 'devil' music." The video even featured a mugshot from a wrongful arrest, accompanied by "false captions suggesting that [she] had intended harm to Chris and his dancers," as stated in the claim.
"[Chris] directly reposted the edited video to his social media platform, broadcasting it to millions of followers without verifying its authenticity or considering the damage it could cause," the suit detailed.
Reliford insisted that by sharing this manipulated footage, "[Chris] intentionally placed [her] in a false light, portraying her as dangerous and unstable, thereby misrepresenting her character."
She further alleged that Brown acted with reckless disregard for the truth by neglecting to confirm the "veracity of the content before sharing it with his extensive following." Reliford contends she endured "substantial reputation harm, public ridicule, and emotional distress," leading to harassment and threats from Brown's fans.
The drama doesn't stop there — Reliford claims tabloids circulated stories stemming from his explosive post. Now, she's seeking unspecified damages to repair her tarnished reputation. As of now, Brown has yet to respond to these allegations.
Brown is also embroiled in a hefty $90 million lawsuit with his former housekeeper, Maria Avila, who alleges she was mauled by his dog, Hades, while simply taking out the trash back in December 2020.
Avila said she suffered permanent injuries, including disfigurement. As evidence, she provided a series of jaw-dropping images showcasing her alleged injuries.
Brown, however, dismissed all wrongdoing, claiming Avila provoked the animal. "The injuries complained of by [Maria] were proximately caused by [Maria's] misconduct in that she willfully and voluntarily teased, abused, or mistreated the dog and thereby provoked the attack," the singer's team retorted.
The ongoing clash features back-and-forth between Brown's legal team regarding depositions, as his attorney highlighted the star's hectic schedule. They argued, "Mr. Brown is a touring musician... and was largely unavailable to be deposed during this time."
This also comes after Brown filed charges against Warner Bros. for "libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress through defamatory claims made against him” as Investigation Discovery dove deep into Brown’s sexual abuse allegations through the docuseries Chris Brown: A History of Violence.