Chris Brown Sued for 'Publicly Humiliating' Woman as Fans Allegedly Harass Her Online

A woman accused Chris Brown of publicly humiliating her on social media, slapping the "Forever" hitmaker with a lawsuit.

A certain Angela Reliford claims he invaded her privacy and cast her in a false light in a shocking legal filing. Reliford, who went solo in this lawsuit without legal representation, asserts that she grappled with severe reputational damage and emotional distress due to Brown's actions.

The lawsuit alleges that Brown shared a video of her altered, complete with sinister audio effects and "ominous, 'devil' music." The video even featured a mugshot from a wrongful arrest, accompanied by "false captions suggesting that [she] had intended harm to Chris and his dancers," as stated in the claim.