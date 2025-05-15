BREAKING NEWS Chris Brown Arrested in U.K. Over Violent 2023 Bottle Attack at London Nightclub Source: MEGA Chris Brown was arrested on Thursday, May 15.

Chris Brown is in police custody. The famed singer was arrested in the United Kingdom over a violent bottle attack that occurred at a London nightclub in February 2023.

Singer in Police Custody

Source: MEGA The singer was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw.

Met Police detectives handcuffed Brown at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester around 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, after learning he had arrived in the city via private jet hours earlier. He's being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, Central London, more than two years ago.

Chris Brown Taken Into Questioning

Source: MEGA Chris Brown remains in police custody.

The "Under the Influence" singer was reportedly brought to a local police station for questioning. "A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm," Met Police said in a statement of Brown. "He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023."

Why Was Chris Brown Arrested?

Source: MEGA The R&B artist allegedly beat a music producer with a bottle of tequila in 2023.

Brown was initially accused in October 2023 of assaulting Diaw during a night out earlier that year. In a lawsuit filed by Diaw at the time, the music producer claimed Brown "inflicted severe and lasting injuries" on him after "beating him over the head" with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila. Diaw alleged Brown proceeded to "ruthlessly stomp on" him before kicking him in the back of the neck, which he said left him unconscious for 30 seconds. The Onegodmusic executive claimed the "crushing blows" he suffered sent him to the hospital with "lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg."

Draw accused Brown of participating in "defamatory conduct by spreading false rumors" about him and his clients by calling him things like a thief in an alleged attempt to damage his professional relationships. The legal filing claimed Diaw "suffered serious and permanent emotional distress and trauma," noting his physical injuries could impact him forever. He requested a trial by jury and seemed compensation for damages in his lawsuit.

Chris Brown's History of Assaults: Rihanna, Usher and More

Source: MEGA Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna in 2009.

Brown has a history of abuse allegations and a violent past. In 2009, the R&B artist infamously beat Rihanna on the eve of the Grammys, sending her to the hospital with contusions and swelling on her face. Brown pleaded guilty to the assault and served five years of probation, as well as 180 days of community labor.

