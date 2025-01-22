Chris Brown Accuses Warner Bros of Emotional Distress Over Sexual Assault Allegations in Bombshell $500 Million Libel Lawsuit

"To put it simply, this case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth," the legal filing read, per court documents obtained by a news publication. "Since the beginning of October of 2024, Ample LLC and Warner Brothers were put on notice that they were promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads and dollars and to the detriment of Chris Brown."

The lawsuit continued: "Ultimately, on October 27, 2024, they aired Chris Brown: A History of Violence (the 'Documentary'), knowing that it was full of lies and deception and violating basic journalist principles."