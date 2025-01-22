Chris Brown Accuses Warner Bros of Emotional Distress Over Sexual Assault Allegations in Bombshell $500 Million Libel Lawsuit
Chris Brown has ignited an intense legal battle against Warner Bros.
In a recently filed $500 million lawsuit, the "Under the Influence" singer, 35, accused producers of the Investigation Discovery docuseries Chris Brown: A History of Violence of "libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress through defamatory claims made against him" in the project — which discussed several sexual assault allegations made against the R&B artist throughout his years in the spotlight.
"To put it simply, this case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth," the legal filing read, per court documents obtained by a news publication. "Since the beginning of October of 2024, Ample LLC and Warner Brothers were put on notice that they were promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads and dollars and to the detriment of Chris Brown."
The lawsuit continued: "Ultimately, on October 27, 2024, they aired Chris Brown: A History of Violence (the 'Documentary'), knowing that it was full of lies and deception and violating basic journalist principles."
In his court filing. Brown claimed the accusations made by "Jane Doe" that were used as evidence in the docuseries have been "discredited over and over," calling the alleged victim "a perpetrator of intimate partner violence and aggressor herself."
The female in question sued Brown in January 2022, accusing him of sexually assaulting her on Sean "Diddy" Combs' yacht in Miami. She further fired allegations of battery, intentional and negligent infliction and emotional distress against the "Go Crazy" singer.
The case was ultimately dismissed by August of that same year after a Miami Beach Police officer discovered text messages sent by Doe "that exposed her dishonesty," according to Brown's lawsuit.
The "Superhero" singer mentioned how he has never been convicted of any s-- crimes, yet the docuseries portrays him as a "serial rapist" and "sexual abuser."
Brown additionally admitted in the lawsuit that he had made mistakes in the past, insisting his wrongful behaviors had been "publicly acknowledged and addressed by him in his 2017 documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life."
After being charged with two felonies, assault and making criminal threats, over beating his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, Brown pleaded guilty and accepted a plea deal of community labor, five years' probation and domestic violence counseling.
Since then, the "Sensational" hitmaker's lawyer said his client has worked hard at "redeeming" his reputation, with the lawsuit appearing only further damage the public's perception of him by resurfacing his past scandals.
The documents claimed Brown had "grown from those experiences, and his evolution speaks for itself."
"This new production ignores that growth, choosing instead to repackage stale accusations while amplifying them with demonstrable falsehoods," the libel suit explained.
Warner Bros has yet to formally respond to Brown's claims at time of press.
