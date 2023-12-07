OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chris Christie
OK LogoNEWS

'He Won't Answer': Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis Clash Over Donald Trump's Mental Capabilities During GOP Debate

chris christie and ron desantis clash over donald trump at gop debate
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 7 2023, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis engaged in a heated exchange during the NewsNation Republican primary debate, with the former New Jersey governor demanding the Florida governor state his opinion on whether he believes Donald Trump is mentally fit to be president again.

Article continues below advertisement
chris christie and ron desantis clash over donald trump at gop debate
Source: MEGA

Chris Christie attacked Ron DeSantis during the GOP debate.

The confrontation occurred in the second half of the debate, which began with questions about the Republican party frontrunner, who was once again absent from the contest.

Christie seized the opportunity to criticize Trump over his numerous federal indictments while also slamming his rival candidates for their unwillingness to join him in condemning the former president.

Moderator Elizabeth Vargas threw a question to DeSantis, asking if he still believed Trump was capable of being president. In response, DeSantis evaded a direct answer, saying, "Father Time is undefeated. The idea that we're going to put someone up there that's almost 80, and there will be no effects from that, we all know that's not true."

Article continues below advertisement
chris christie and ron desantis clash over donald trump at gop debate
Source: MEGA

Ron DeSantis wouldn't answer if he thought Donald Trump was fit for office.

Unsatisfied with DeSantis' deflection, Vargas asked the question again. This time, Christie interjected and demanded a clear response, stating, "Why doesn't he just answer the question? The [question] was very direct: is he fit to be president, or isn't he?... If we were in a courtroom, they'd strike the answer."

DeSantis protested, claiming the answer would not have been struck in a courtroom. However, Christie persisted in calling him out and demanded a definitive answer.

The two candidates continued talking over each other as the moderators scolded them and attempted to regain control of the conversation.

MORE ON:
Chris Christie
Article continues below advertisement
chris christie and ron desantis clash over donald trump at gop debate
Source: MEGA

Christie has been an outspoken opponent of Trump's.

Despite the repeated questioning, DeSantis continued with his talking points, prompting Christie to sarcastically remark, "He won't answer." Christie further accused his rivals of being "afraid to offend Donald Trump."

Christie's insistence on a direct answer and DeSantis' evasive responses highlight the deep divide within the Republican party regarding their stance on the former president.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Clips of the debate were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where many various opinions were shared as to who won the showdown Wednesday night.

One user wrote, "Ron DeSantis was stronger than in previous debates, with some good answers, but still comes across as awkward and unlikeable."

Another wrote, "Why is Christie so obsessed with Trump? He brings him up every time he has the stage — is that his only platform?"

A third joked, "I'd like to congratulate Donald Trump for winning another debate he didn't even attend. Those attacking him are too weak to make a dent in him, while everyone else is too scared to even say his name."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.