'He Won't Answer': Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis Clash Over Donald Trump's Mental Capabilities During GOP Debate

The confrontation occurred in the second half of the debate, which began with questions about the Republican party frontrunner, who was once again absent from the contest.

Christie seized the opportunity to criticize Trump over his numerous federal indictments while also slamming his rival candidates for their unwillingness to join him in condemning the former president.

Moderator Elizabeth Vargas threw a question to DeSantis, asking if he still believed Trump was capable of being president. In response, DeSantis evaded a direct answer, saying, "Father Time is undefeated. The idea that we're going to put someone up there that's almost 80, and there will be no effects from that, we all know that's not true."