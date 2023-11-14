'Sickest Thing I've Ever Heard': Donald Trump Insists He Never Threatened to Leave the Republican Party in 2021 Audio Clip

"He told her he was leaving the Republican Party and would be creating his own political party. The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., was also on the phone," the excerpt continued. "The younger Trump had been relentlessly denigrating the RNC for being insufficiently loyal to Trump. In fact, at the January 6 rally before the Capitol Riot, the younger Trump all but declared that the old Republican Party didn't exist anymore."

"I'm done. I'm starting my own party," Trump reportedly told McDaniel at the time.

McDaniel allegedly replied that if he did that, Republicans would "lose forever," to which the embattled politician responded, "Exactly. You lose forever without me. I don't care. This is what Republicans deserve for not sticking up for me."