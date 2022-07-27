Chris Cuomo Joins NewsNation, Denies Reaching Out To 'Any Media Who Were Covering' His Brother's Scandal

Chris Cuomo will be back on television screens, as he revealed that he is joining NewsNation — his first gig since getting fired from CNN in 2021.

"I want to find a way to help people. I am going to come to NewsNation and I want to build something special here," the 51-year-old said during an interview with Dan Abrams. "Work with Dan, work with the team here — they've got great people who are really hungry to make a difference in ways that I think matter."