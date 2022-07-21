Despite a major career hiccup, it looks like Chris Cuomo is ready to get back to work.

The fired CNN host is making a career return with a new podcast and a digitally streamed show, it was reported, with the 51-year-old already teasing his new media entity on social media.

In an attempt to restart his career, Chris, 51, hinted that "The Chris Cuomo Project" is coming soon, sharing the art for his venture to Instagram last week.

