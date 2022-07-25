Chris Cuomo Wants First Sit-Down Interview Since Getting Fired Taped, TV Star 'Got Scared At The Last Minute,' Source Dishes

He's already making demands! The day before his first big sit-down interview since getting fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo wants his appearance taped rather than being a live shot.

“Chris got scared at the last minute. He is friends with NewsNation’s Dan Abrams, which explains why he is sitting down with him rather than a higher profile journalist, but even so, Chris got cold feet and is now demanding the interview be taped in the afternoon, rather than appear live at 9 p.m. at the top of Dan’s show,” a source close to Abrams exclusively tells OK!.