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Chris Harrison Says He Hasn't Watched 'a Frame' of 'The Bachelor' Since 2021 Axing, Jokes It's Like Getting a 'Divorce'

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Chris Harrison hasn't watched 'The Bachelor' since 2021.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

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Chris Harrison isn't looking back.

The TV star revealed he hasn't watched a second of The Bachelor since his exit in 2021 — but he also explained that the show still means a lot to him five years on.

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Chris Harrison Hasn't Watched 'a Frame' of 'The Bachelor' Since 2021

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Photo of Chris Harrison hasn't watched any of the show since his exit.
Source: GILBERTFLORES@BROADIMAGE / MEGA

Chris Harrison hasn't watched any of the show since his exit.

In a new interview, the TV presenter was asked, "Do you still watch The Bachelor?"

"I haven't," he replied. "I haven't watched a frame since I left. A divorce, don't follow your ex on Instagram!"

However, he added, "I do keep in touch. You know, that was my family. We traveled around for 20 years together and I watched young people come up in the business and helped them come up in the business. I married some of the people, officiated their weddings, watched their babies be born, so you know, that doesn't just go lightly after 20 years. So I do wish them well."

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Chris Harrison Looks Back 'Fondly' on 'Bachelor' Exit

Photo of Chris Harrison is grateful for the events of 2021.
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Chris Harrison is grateful for the events of 2021.

Asked how he feels about the events of 2021, Harrison said, "You might think I'm crazy, but I look back on it fondly, as a blessing. And I'm not saying everything was great and peachy. There were some unbelievably grueling, brutal times."

He told Entertainment Tonight, "But at the same time, I truly look back on the whole thing as a blessing, and blessings don't come in this beautiful gift-wrapped package under your tree. It's not how it works. That's not how lessons work in life. And sometimes you gotta be humbled and called out. I think you learn from experiences in the past and, if you don't, you're foolish, and life is too short to not move on."

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Why Chris Harrison Was Let Go From Bachelor Nation

Photo of Chris Harrison was axed after defending Rachael Kirkconnell.
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Chris Harrison was axed after defending Rachael Kirkconnell.

Harrison permanently left The Bachelor franchise in 2021 following comments he made in a conversation with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

During that conversation, Harrison defended former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who came under fire for attending an antebellum-themed fraternity party in 2018 and was accused of racism as a result.

Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment stated at the time, "Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."

Chris Harrison's Exit Statement

Photo of Chris Harrison was grateful for his years with Bachelor Nation.
Source: JEN LOWERY / MEGA

Chris Harrison was grateful for his years with Bachelor Nation.

"I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise, and now I’m excited to start a new chapter," Harrison said on Instagram in 2021 in a now-deleted post. "I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."

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