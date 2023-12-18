Chris Harrison Reveals How His Time on 'The Bachelor' Became 'Toxic' Before His Sudden Departure: 'I Knew I Had to Remove Myself'

Before Chris Harrison left The Bachelor in June 2021, it sounded like he wasn't as into the job by the end.

"I knew I had to remove myself from what was, what became, a very toxic situation. And I did, and that was a difficult situation because probably in the long run, I probably could have figured it out. We all could have figured it out, but I had to remove myself from that toxic situation. And so I'm proud of that decision. I'm proud that I handled it the way I did and I still look at it as a blessing because it changed my life on so many levels. Financially, of course. It changed my life. It changed my kids' lives. This house we're sitting in now was built on your tears," the 52-year-old told Jason Tartick in a new episode of his podcast "Trading Secrets," which dropped on Monday, December 18, referring to Tartick's time on The Bachelorette.