Chris Harrison To Tell All About Dramatic 'Bachelor' Exit In New Podcast: 'It's Really Heavy'
After Chris Harrison stepped away from the Bachelor franchise in 2021, the host will now be telling all about what went down behind the scenes in his new iHeartRadio podcast, “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison.”
“I have not spoken publicly for two years about this, and I have a lot of thoughts. I think about this every day, truly every day of my life, I think about this and what I want to say and how important it is that I speak to everyone for the first time,” he said in the trailer. “It’s heavy. It’s really heavy. We’ll see how it goes … I think it will be cathartic. I’m looking forward to getting this off my shoulders and repairing this, moving forward and letting everybody hear from me.”
Harrison, 51, who is engaged to Lauren Zima, will dive into what happened on the ABC series.
“Using his unparalleled expertise, he will dig into all things relationships every week. Fans will no longer just be going along for the ride, they’ll be up close and personal with Chris as he navigates through dating, marriage, love, loss, and more,” the press release reads. “For the first time ever, Chris will discuss everything, and there’s no telling what he will have to say.”
“For two decades, Chris Harrison saw it all. To be honest, maybe too much. Seriously, there are things he just can’t unsee,” the podcast’s official description reads. “But his nightmares, his lessons, and all that wisdom are now your gain. That’s right, your greatest podcast dreams have just come true! Chris Harrison is back. Who knows what he has to say now? You’re going to want to find out.”
The Texas native also shared the exciting news with his Instagram followers, writing, "I’m very excited to announce my new partnership with iHeartRadio launching a podcast network.More importantly, I’m excited to connect with all of you once again. I love you all, and have missed you very much.It’s time we talk!Click the link in my bio to hear more and follow us @TheMostDramaticPodEver."
As OK! previously reported, Harrison exited the franchise in June 2021 after he defended former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's photos, which showed her at an “antebellum plantation-themed ball” while in college, during an interview with former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay.
"The woke police is out there," he said at the time. "And this poor girl Rachael, who has just been thrown to the lions, I don't know how you are equipped when you have never done this before, to be woke enough, to be eloquent enough, to be ready to handle this."
Though he apologized, the TV star stepped down and received an approximate $9 million payout. "To my Bachelor Nation family—I will always own a mistake when I make one, so I am here to extend a sincere apology," he later wrote on social media. "I have this incredible platform to speak about love, and yesterday I took a stance on topics which I should have been better informed."