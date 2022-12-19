Chris Harrison To Tell All About Dramatic 'Bachelor' Exit In New Podcast: 'It's Really Heavy'

Harrison, 51, who is engaged to Lauren Zima, will dive into what happened on the ABC series.

“Using his unparalleled expertise, he will dig into all things relationships every week. Fans will no longer just be going along for the ride, they’ll be up close and personal with Chris as he navigates through dating, marriage, love, loss, and more,” the press release reads. “For the first time ever, Chris will discuss everything, and there’s no telling what he will have to say.”

“For two decades, Chris Harrison saw it all. To be honest, maybe too much. Seriously, there are things he just can’t unsee,” the podcast’s official description reads. “But his nightmares, his lessons, and all that wisdom are now your gain. That’s right, your greatest podcast dreams have just come true! Chris Harrison is back. Who knows what he has to say now? You’re going to want to find out.”