It’s Over! Dakota Johnson and Fiancé Chris Martin Split Again, Insider Says 'It Feels Final This Time'
After eight years of being on and off, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have ended their relationship yet again — and this time, there may not be a reconciliation.
According to a news outlet, the two have split and called off their engagement, with a source admitting, "It feels final this time."
The stars first began dating in 2017. They sparked engagement rumors in 2020, though it wasn't confirmed until last year.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin End Their Engagement
After their relationship was confirmed in 2018, they sparked breakup rumors the following year, but the two worked things out just a few months later.
It wasn't until the end of 2020 that the 50 Shades of Grey star, 35, stepped out with a diamond ring on that finger.
Last August, reports swirled that the two parted ways, but Johnson's rep insisted the gossip wasn't true and said they were "happily together."
Inside Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's 8-Year Romance
At the time, a source acknowledged they have "their ups and downs, like any couple," as they "spend a lot of time apart due to their respective work schedules."
In addition to the distance being tough, the source added, "Sometimes, Chris can be a little too switched-off for Dakota’s liking."
Though the former lovers rarely commented on their relationship over the years, the brunette beauty gushed over witnessing the Coldplay frontman, 48, perform in a 2024 interview.
"I love watching him. I could watch him every day," Johnson raved. "I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know ... I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing."
"I love me a musician," she shared. "I think it’s talent. I think it’s the way that they see the world. But I think it really depends on the musician. I’ve known some s----- ones."
Dakota Johnson Became Close to the Singer's Kids
Johnson doesn't have any children of her own, but she grew very close to the two the vocalist co-parents with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.
"I love those kids like my life depends on it," the Suspiria actress declared of Martin's daughter, Apple, 21, and his son, Moses, 19. "With all my heart."
Paltrow, 52, also denied rumors that she didn't get along with her ex's then-partner.
"We’re actually very good friends," she said of Johnson during an October 2023 Instagram Q&A. "I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person."