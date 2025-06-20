Chris Pratt Has Aubrey Plaza's Back Following Husband's Tragic Death: A 'Real Hollywood Friendship'
Aubrey Plaza continues to navigate the heartbreak following the passing of her husband, Jeff Baena, who took his own life in January.
In this difficult time, she found immense support from friend and former Parks and Recreation costar Chris Pratt, who remained a steadfast pillar for Plaza, 40.
"Chris and Aubrey hit their early career strides when they worked together on Parks and Recreation, and their bond has only strengthened over the years as they both grew into internationally-known movie stars," an insider shared to an outlet.
"They were an incredibly effective team on that show and they had each other's backs. It's not a fake Hollywood friendship, it's the real thing, and Chris has been extremely supportive of Aubrey during this difficult time," the insider dished.
The source added that Pratt, 45, "does have a bit of a savior complex," which "goes triple" when he's worried about someone as close as Aubrey.
"The big difference, of course, is that while Aubrey almost never shows emotion and can turn almost anything into a deadpan joke, Chris wears his heart on his sleeve," the insider explained.
"He isn't afraid to bring his spirituality into moments like this, which is exactly what Aubrey needs right now. The only thing they really have in common is this friendship, and because of what happened with Jeff, it's become more important to Aubrey than ever," the insider shared.
Pratt and Plaza first crossed paths on the set of Parks and Recreation in 2009. Their friendship has only flourished since, and both actors have openly spoken about their strong bond over the years.
- Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena's 13-Year Relationship Timeline Before It Was Cut Short by the Director's Untimely Death
- Aubrey Plaza Subtly Honors Late Husband Jeff Baena During Her First Public Appearance at 'SNL 50'
- Bombshell: Aubrey Plaza and Late Husband Jeff Baena Separated 4 Months Before His Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, Plaza expressed her delight about her friend taking the plunge into marriage.
"Well, I mean, [Chris' character] Andy Dwyer was the best husband that anyone could ask for. I think Chris Pratt… I think there's a lot of similarities between Andy and Chris Pratt just as there are with me and April Ludgate," she told People back in 2019. "So, my bet is that he's gonna be the most fun husband ever and I think that girl is a lucky, lucky, lucky gal. Yeah, it's a jackpot."
Pratt never shied away from expressing how he feels about Plaza's talent and unique qualities. In 2023, after hearing she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he voiced his admiration for her accomplishments.
"She's having such an amazing moment right now, which makes me really thrilled," Pratt stated in an interview with Rolling Stone.
"She's so unique and talented and special. It's just great that the rest of the world is waking up to that. She was awesome in White Lotus and Emily the Criminal was great. And I think she'll show that it's perfect for her to be playing a witch in a coven for Marvel," the Guardians of the Galaxy star said.