or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Aubrey Plaza
OK LogoNEWS

Chris Pratt Has Aubrey Plaza's Back Following Husband's Tragic Death: A 'Real Hollywood Friendship'

Photo of Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena.
Source: MEGA

Chris Pratt stepped up to support Aubrey Plaza after her husband, Jeff Baena, died by suicide in January, a source said.

By:

June 20 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey Plaza continues to navigate the heartbreak following the passing of her husband, Jeff Baena, who took his own life in January.

In this difficult time, she found immense support from friend and former Parks and Recreation costar Chris Pratt, who remained a steadfast pillar for Plaza, 40.

"Chris and Aubrey hit their early career strides when they worked together on Parks and Recreation, and their bond has only strengthened over the years as they both grew into internationally-known movie stars," an insider shared to an outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photo of Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza
Source: Mega

Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza first bonded on 'Parks and Recreation' in 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

"They were an incredibly effective team on that show and they had each other's backs. It's not a fake Hollywood friendship, it's the real thing, and Chris has been extremely supportive of Aubrey during this difficult time," the insider dished.

The source added that Pratt, 45, "does have a bit of a savior complex," which "goes triple" when he's worried about someone as close as Aubrey.

"The big difference, of course, is that while Aubrey almost never shows emotion and can turn almost anything into a deadpan joke, Chris wears his heart on his sleeve," the insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Aubrey Plaza
Source: Mega

Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt have maintained a real bond, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

"He isn't afraid to bring his spirituality into moments like this, which is exactly what Aubrey needs right now. The only thing they really have in common is this friendship, and because of what happened with Jeff, it's become more important to Aubrey than ever," the insider shared.

Pratt and Plaza first crossed paths on the set of Parks and Recreation in 2009. Their friendship has only flourished since, and both actors have openly spoken about their strong bond over the years.

MORE ON:
Aubrey Plaza

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Chris Pratt
Source: Mega

The pair starred on 'Parks and Recreation.'

Article continues below advertisement

When Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, Plaza expressed her delight about her friend taking the plunge into marriage.

"Well, I mean, [Chris' character] Andy Dwyer was the best husband that anyone could ask for. I think Chris Pratt… I think there's a lot of similarities between Andy and Chris Pratt just as there are with me and April Ludgate," she told People back in 2019. "So, my bet is that he's gonna be the most fun husband ever and I think that girl is a lucky, lucky, lucky gal. Yeah, it's a jackpot."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena
Source: Mega

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena married in 2021.

Pratt never shied away from expressing how he feels about Plaza's talent and unique qualities. In 2023, after hearing she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he voiced his admiration for her accomplishments.

"She's having such an amazing moment right now, which makes me really thrilled," Pratt stated in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"She's so unique and talented and special. It's just great that the rest of the world is waking up to that. She was awesome in White Lotus and Emily the Criminal was great. And I think she'll show that it's perfect for her to be playing a witch in a coven for Marvel," the Guardians of the Galaxy star said.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.