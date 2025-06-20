Chris Pratt Has Aubrey Plaza's Back Following Husband's Tragic Death: A 'Real Hollywood Friendship'

Aubrey Plaza continues to navigate the heartbreak following the passing of her husband, Jeff Baena, who took his own life in January.

In this difficult time, she found immense support from friend and former Parks and Recreation costar Chris Pratt, who remained a steadfast pillar for Plaza, 40.

"Chris and Aubrey hit their early career strides when they worked together on Parks and Recreation, and their bond has only strengthened over the years as they both grew into internationally-known movie stars," an insider shared to an outlet.