Aubrey Plaza's Husband Director Jeff Baena Dead by Suicide at Age 47
Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, has died at age 47.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ the filmmaker's assistant discovered his unconscious body on Friday, January 3, at his Los Angeles, Calif., home.
Per the authorities, Baena was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement claims he died by suicide.
The Life After Beth director married the Parks and Recreation actress, 40, in 2021 after the two began dating in 2011. "So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to Italia to cause some more trouble 😈," she announced in an Instagram post.
Although Baena and Plaza kept their romance extremely private, they collaborated on many projects such as Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round. "She's awesome. I'd be working with her if she wasn't my wife, but luckily, she is my wife," the late director gushed in a 2022 interview. "The opportunity to do something creative [together] where we're both fulfilled — how rare is that?"
In December 2021, the Agatha All Along star revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show why she and Baena finally decided to make things official after a decade of dating. “We got a little bored one night,” she explained. “We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up.”
"I created a very quick love altar in our yard. Facts of our love, little stones, smoke, fire. Things of that nature. Then the man from Alhambra showed up. I can’t remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy. But, I’m pretty sure it was legal," Plaza said.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.
