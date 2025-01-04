Aubrey Plaza's Husband Director Jeff Baena Dead by Suicide at Age 47

Although Baena and Plaza kept their romance extremely private, they collaborated on many projects such as Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round. "She's awesome. I'd be working with her if she wasn't my wife, but luckily, she is my wife," the late director gushed in a 2022 interview. "The opportunity to do something creative [together] where we're both fulfilled — how rare is that?"

In December 2021, the Agatha All Along star revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show why she and Baena finally decided to make things official after a decade of dating. “We got a little bored one night,” she explained. “We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up.”