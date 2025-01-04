or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Aubrey Plaza
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Aubrey Plaza's Husband Director Jeff Baena Dead by Suicide at Age 47

Photo of Jeff Baena.
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, was found dead at his California home.

By:

Jan. 4 2025, Published 10:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, has died at age 47.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the filmmaker's assistant discovered his unconscious body on Friday, January 3, at his Los Angeles, Calif., home.

Article continues below advertisement
aubrey plaza husband director jeff dead suicide
Source: MEGA

Jeff Baena was found dead on Friday, January 3, at his home in California.

Article continues below advertisement

Per the authorities, Baena was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement claims he died by suicide.

The Life After Beth director married the Parks and Recreation actress, 40, in 2021 after the two began dating in 2011. "So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to Italia to cause some more trouble 😈," she announced in an Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement
aubrey plaza husband director jeff dead suicide
Source: MEGA

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza married in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Baena and Plaza kept their romance extremely private, they collaborated on many projects such as Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round. "She's awesome. I'd be working with her if she wasn't my wife, but luckily, she is my wife," the late director gushed in a 2022 interview. "The opportunity to do something creative [together] where we're both fulfilled — how rare is that?"

In December 2021, the Agatha All Along star revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show why she and Baena finally decided to make things official after a decade of dating. “We got a little bored one night,” she explained. “We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up.”

MORE ON:
Aubrey Plaza

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
aubrey plaza husband director jeff dead suicide
Source: MEGA

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza began dating in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

"I created a very quick love altar in our yard. Facts of our love, little stones, smoke, fire. Things of that nature. Then the man from Alhambra showed up. I can’t remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy. But, I’m pretty sure it was legal," Plaza said.

Article continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Article continues below advertisement

Reel Talker conducted the 2022 interview with Baena.

More To Come...

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.