Chris Rock Says 'L.A. Will Send You Home' as He Exposes Hollywood's Hidden Harsh Reality

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Chris Rock Reflects On His Hollywood Journey In 'Misty Green'

Source: @THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON / YOUTUBE Chris Rock reflected on his experience chasing success in Los Angeles.

The comedian discussed his new film, Misty Green, in which he stars and directs, and it arrives on October 9. The movie follows an actress who moves to Los Angeles to pursue her career before searching for a new sense of purpose when things do not go as planned. The story gave the Grown Ups actor a chance to reflect on his own early days in the city, which he remembered as "so beautiful" when he first moved there.

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Chris Rock Says Dreams Can Change In Hollywood

Source: @THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON / YOUTUBE Chris Rock discussed the challenges that can come with a Hollywood career.

The Down to Earth star still looked back on his first impressions of the city before sharing how his perspective changed. "And it's still beautiful, but there's homeless people everywhere. Like even on Rodeo Drive sometimes," he said. "It's where people go to find their dreams, but so many dreams die," he added. The Madagascar star also reflected on the people he encountered while building his career in Los Angeles. "Everybody you meet there had grand plans," the New Jack City actor said. He said his experience also shaped the way he viewed success and how quickly it can change.

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Chris Rock Talks Hollywood Money

Source: MEGA Chris Rock spoke about the lasting impact of his television work.

The Longest Yard star even spoke about the financial realities of working in television, expressing that it's not all glitz and glamour. "You get a job on television and people somehow think that money’s going to last you the rest of your life," he said. He added, "You had a show 10, 15 years ago. That doesn’t cover it now." The Head of State actor also shared that he still receives residual checks from his career, including payments of just "nine cents" from his time on Saturday Night Live.

Source: @SATURDAYNIGHTLIVE/YOUTUBE Chris Rock began performing stand-up in New York City as a teenager before joining 'SNL' in 1990.