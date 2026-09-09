Chris Rock Reveals the Only Way He’ll Return to the Oscars After Will Smith Slap

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Chris Rock revealed the one condition that could bring him back to the Oscars. "I'm not getting nominated. The only way I'll go back is if I'm nominated, and I'm not getting nominated," Rock, 61, told Variety in an interview published Tuesday, September 8. "And that's OK. We'll deal with that if it happens," Rock added. He continued, "Like, let's manage expectations."

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Chris Rock Reflected on the Oscars Slap

Source: MEGA Chris Rock reflected on the attention surrounding the Oscars 2022 ceremony incident.

The Grown Ups actor previously hosted the ceremony twice, in 2005 and 2016, and returned as a presenter in 2022. That year, he was slapped onstage by Will Smith after making a joke about his wife's bald head. Rock said he wished the incident had never happened while discussing the moment years later. "And also, I don't want to say anything that takes any attention away from Rosalind [Eleazar] and how good she is in this movie," he said, referring to his new film, Misty Green. The comedian also kept the incident in perspective when asked about it. "It's a crazy world. We walk by homeless people. There's all sorts of s--- going on right now. Me having a bad day is not the biggest — it's not that important," Rock said.

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Source: MEGA Chris Rock previously addressed the Oscars slap in his 2023 Netflix special, making clear he did not see himself as a victim.

Per the New York Post, Rock previously reflected on the incident in his 2023 Netflix comedy special, Selective Outrage, and made clear how he views it: "But I’m not a victim, baby." "You will never see me on Oprah [Winfrey] or Gayle [King] crying," Rock said. "No. It’s never gonna happen. No. F--- that s---. I took that hit like [former professional boxer Manny] Pacquiao," he continued. Rock even made a rare reference to Smith’s 1991 hip-hop hit song with his former musical partner, DJ Jazzy Jeff. "People like, 'Did it hurt?' It still hurts! I got 'Summertime' ringing in my ears!" Rock revealed.

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Rock Questioned a Return To The Ceremony

Source: MEGA Chris Rock admitted he wasn't sure if he would return to the Oscars, saying his time at the ceremony 'might have passed.'

The Longest Yard star also acknowledged that he wasn't sure whether another Oscars appearance was in his future. "I'm not going to say never, but my time might have passed, honestly," he said. He also praised the ceremony's recent hosts rather than focusing on his own history with the event. "When people answer those questions, they're being disrespectful to the people that got the gig," he told the outlet. Rock continued, "They have great hosts. Conan O'Brien is amazing. Nikki Glaser is amazing on the Golden Globes."

Will Smith Apologized After the Incident

Source: MEGA Will Smith addressed his actions earlier following the Oscars slap incident through an Instagram post.