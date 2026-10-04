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Chris Rock Says 'Wokeness' Has Gone Too Far: 'People Need Forgiveness'

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Source: MEGA

Chris Rock shared his two cents on the ideas of 'wokeness' and 'cancel culture.'

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Oct. 4 2026, Updated 11:48 a.m. ET

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Chris Rock shared his take on the modern theme of "wokeness," and even compared it to the Salem witch trials of the 17th century.

During a recent interview, the comedian, 61, stated "people need forgiveness" after being "canceled."

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image of Chris rock
Source: MEGA

Chris Rock said 'wokness' needs to come with some 'forgiveness.'

"The problem with ‘wokeness’ — and don’t get me wrong, it is great that marginalized people have a voice and it is great to advocate for anybody that feels marginalized, but it needs to come with forgiveness. The problem is we’re in the Old Testament right now,” he said on a recent episode of The New York Times' "The Interview" podcast.

“The Old Testament has no forgiveness. The Old Testament didn’t work, so they had to write a remix called the New Testament," the Death at a Funeral star added.

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Chris Rock Said 'Institutionalizing' Wokeness Is the Main 'Problem'

image of Chris rock
Source: MEGA

Chris Rock compared 'wokeness' to the Salem witch trials.

When asked by host David Marchese if he thought there was "anything redeeming" that came from the post-George Floyd era, which he called "woke 1.0," Rock noted: "It’s great to help those that need help. We need more of that. The problem is when you institutionalize it. That’s the problem."

Rock continued: "The Salem witch hunts. I'm sure the first three witches they caught were actually f------ witches."

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Chris Rock 'Doesn't Condone Abusive Behavior' Despite Being a Supporter of Forgiveness

image of Chris rock
Source: MEGA

The comedian noted people can support their friends but also not approve of their 'abusive' behavior.

"But then you open up a witch office and now you've got to start lying. Now you've gotta f------ make s--- up because you've got overhead. You've got to justify the witch hunters f------ pensions and s---," the Misty Green director ranted.

Rock then explained that while he is a supporter of amnesty, it "doesn't mean condoning abusive behavior."

"You can reprimand your friends," he said, also adding that holding them accountable is "part of friendship."

"If you’re only friends with your friends when they’re good, they’re not your friends," he stated.

Chris Rock Previously Said He's Not a 'Fan' of Donald Trump

image of trump
Source: MEGA

Chris Rock gave his thoughts about Donald Trump last month.

Rock went on to say there is a potential for growth when it comes to cancel culture and wokeness, and he's "glad that all of this stuff happened" because “it needed to happen.”

The Everybody Hates Chris creator also discussed politics last month, revealing he's not a “fan” of President Donald Trump.

Despite not having much affection for the POTUS, 80, Rock said he does credit him for going after the media and "fake news."

“I’m not a fan. But it’s weird when somebody gets one thing right, and the one thing almost clears them of all their other sins. The news is fake. He got that right,” Rock told Variety.

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