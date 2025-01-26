Will Smith 'Will Never Forgive' Chris Rock 'for Ruining His Life' After 2022 Oscars Slap: 'He Still Hates the Guy'

He went on to win an Oscar for his performance in King Richard that night, but his career was severely impacted by his behavior. Days later, it was announced Smith would be banned from attending any Academy event — including the Academy Awards — for 10 years. A few of his upcoming films were put on hold amid the professional and personal backlash he received.

Smith's career has since begun to flow again, but a source spilled the actor will "never forgive Chris for ruining his life, even though he's managed to pick up the pieces in the last year or so."

"He still hates the guy and his smug attitude," the source added.