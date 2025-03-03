Chris Rock Open to Hosting Oscars Again After Being Slapped by Will Smith in 2022: 'You Never Know'
Chris Rock confirmed he’s not opposed to hosting the Oscars again after infamously being slapped onstage by Will Smith in 2022.
“You never know,” Rock shared with E! on potentially heading up the gig again. “This is what I would say, the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive. And not just people, you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know.”
Rock added he lives “in forgiveness” because “true love” starts there.
While presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary in 2022, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who showed up to the event with a shaved head — due to having alopecia. The comedian joked she should be in a sequel called G.I. Jane.
When the joke was made, Will stormed the stage, assaulting Chris. Upon returning to his seat, he screamed at the Bigger & Blacker star to “keep my wife’s name out of your f------- mouth!”
Will ended up apologizing for the incident, stating, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”
Will went on to apologize to “the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.”
“I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family,” he added. “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”
Chris did not immediately comment on the ordeal, but eventually brought it up in his 2023 Netflix comedy special.
“You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith,” he joked. “Everybody knows. Everybody f------ knows. I got smacked like a year ago… and people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.”
After slapping Chris, The Academy banned Will from attending any of their events for ten years. In turn, he resigned from the organization.