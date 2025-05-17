Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are 'Devoted to God,' Insider Says: 'A Higher Power Is Crucial for Their Marriage'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship has long captured fans' attention, and now, the couple is opening up about what truly keeps their bond strong.
"She's my best friend," he gushed to Access Hollywood last year. "Maybe that's the key… we literally have so much fun together."
But there's so much more to this union than just laughter.
A new report revealed that the couple is "devoted to God," which acts as their anchor amidst the storm of fame. "Life can get crazy for everyone, but with their careers and fame, it's that much more intense. A shared belief in a higher power and purpose is crucial for their marriage."
Stefani echoed this sentiment during her April guest spot on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she dropped some wisdom for viewers. Pointing skyward, she declared, "Make sure you have a third party."
Shelton often accompanies Stefani to Mass at her Catholic church in L.A., most recently on Easter Sunday. But when they're at his sprawling 1,300-acre ranch in Oklahoma, things change. "She doesn't have that community, so she and Blake have created their own way of worshiping, which includes making time for God on Sundays for a solid hour," the insider explained.
And let's not forget the emotional touches that Shelton has added to their love story. He "touched Gwen's heart" by building her a chapel right on his property — a space that holds special significance, as it was the site of his 2020 proposal and their 2021 wedding.
"Now that's where they'll watch live streaming services from her church in L.A. They pray together there as well," the source divulged.
Shelton firmly believes that divine intervention played a role in their relationship. The pop superstar confessed to The Guardian last fall that she had "never listened to country music," which means Shelton was off her radar until their paths crossed in 2014 on The Voice.
But when their marriages imploded in 2015 — Shelton's to Miranda Lambert and Stefani's to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons — they found solace in each other.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I was at rock bottom, in the middle of h---… Gwen saved my life," Shelton revealed to Billboard. "Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?" Their mutual support quickly blossomed into romance and by year's end, they were inseparable.
"I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life," he told The Tennessean in 2019, attributing his transformation largely to Stefani. "It's just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn't make sense. If you put God into it, everything that's happened with us makes sense."
Faith as a Guiding Light
Stefani's return to faith was sparked by her own tumultuous divorce. "I had my routine through my 20s of going to church with my family," she expressed in a March Instagram post.
But as her music career soared, that rhythm faded. After her shocking breakup, she craved relief — leading her to pray daily once more.
"I asked God, 'Please, please, get me well. Please, use my gift of music again. Please, let me be the person I used to be,'" she recounted.
According to the source, "His love for her and their faith in God has given them the strength to face challenges," helping them to "appreciate their blessings."