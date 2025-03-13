'Disappointing and Disgusting': Gwen Stefani Labeled a 'Right Wing Grifter' for Supporting Religious Actor's Tucker Carlson Interview
Gwen Stefani has ruffled feathers after voicing her support for religious actor Jonathan Roumie and his recent interview with controversial commentator Tucker Carlson.
The drama started when the singer tweeted to The Chosen star, "Wow @JonathanRoumie u r a powerful inspirational human. what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview. thank you for being u. gx."
Social media users were shocked to see the mom-of-three, 55, back the chat, as she's always been a voice for feminism and the LGBTQ+ community.
"Knew she was a right wing grifter when she started promoting a bible app," one person tweeted in reaction, referring to Hallow, in which Roumie is a narrator on.
"So glad you love the guy who plays Jesus, but you do realize you are also promoting Tucker Carlson?" another person asked. "Tragic Kingdom was my first CD at age 11, 'Hollaback Girl' was my college anthem. You hosted a fundraiser for Barack Obama…Gwen what has happened?"
"Girl wtf delete this. Do not amplify Tucker Carlson’s extremely dangerous platform," a third individual begged, while a fourth called Stefani's comments "disappointing and disgusting."
Carlson has sparked countless controversies over the years for his Donald Trump support and his affinity for spreading conspiracy theories. He's also been ridiculed for defending Russia's president, Vladimir Putin.
Stefani, who promoted a 25-day prayer challenge through Hallow, hasn't reacted to the criticism.
The GXVE Beauty founder has never revealed who she voted for in the 2020 or 2024 elections, and when she was asked about her political beliefs in 2021, she replied, "The whole point of voting, is you have this personal space to feel how you feel. I use my platform to share my life story and to engage with people and to exchange whatever gift I was giving."
On the other hand, she's been an open book about her faith and has explained how it's helped her get through tough times, such as her split from the father of her three children, ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
"I had all those fetal positions for a while," she remembered in a past interview of the dark days. "I know that everything that happens in my life isn't happening in time with what people see. That's what people forget, although we are close to that these days with the Internet and the platforms that we all have.
"For me, I was turning to my faith right away. That was a seed that my mom planted in me when I was a little girl ... it's a journey," the "I'm Just a Girl" vocalist said. "It's almost like you get lost, it's like you get lost on your journey. We all do and we all will and I will again at some point I'm sure."