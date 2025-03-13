'Disappointing and Disgusting': Gwen Stefani Labeled a 'Right Wing Grifter' for Supporting Religious Actor's Tucker Carlson Interview

On the other hand, she's been an open book about her faith and has explained how it's helped her get through tough times, such as her split from the father of her three children, ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"I had all those fetal positions for a while," she remembered in a past interview of the dark days. "I know that everything that happens in my life isn't happening in time with what people see. That's what people forget, although we are close to that these days with the Internet and the platforms that we all have.

"For me, I was turning to my faith right away. That was a seed that my mom planted in me when I was a little girl ... it's a journey," the "I'm Just a Girl" vocalist said. "It's almost like you get lost, it's like you get lost on your journey. We all do and we all will and I will again at some point I'm sure."