Chrissy Metz Calls 'The Masked Singer' the 'Hardest Thing' She's Ever Done – But She's Ready for More!

The conversation came as Metz continues to impress fans with her remarkable weight loss of 100 pounds.

"I have always enjoyed strength training. I've always enjoyed lifting weights, like I don't want to run unless I'm being chased," she shared with Daily Mail on April 8 about her fitness journey. "[My trainer and I] have things in common where it's not just like, 'Why are you doing this?' Like, I don't want to be yelled at. I want to be lovingly supported in whatever it is that I'm doing.'"