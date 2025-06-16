Chrissy Metz Calls 'The Masked Singer' the 'Hardest Thing' She's Ever Done – But She's Ready for More!
Chrissy Metz is no stranger to overcoming challenges, but her experience on The Masked Singer tops the list as the most difficult thing she has ever done.
Speaking on the Wednesday, June 4, episode of Busy Philipps' late-night talk show, Busy This Week, the 44-year-old actress opened up about her time as the Poodle Moth in Season 11, where she finished in fourth place, just behind winner Vanessa Hudgens, who dazzled as Goldfish.
"I'm not kidding," Metz candidly told Philipps, 45, sharing a teaser clip from the interview with People. "They had asked me several years to do it and I was like, 'There's no way. I can barely breathe or walk and talk at the same time. Like, I can't do this.'"
After much persuasion, Metz finally took the plunge, only to find out that she would wear "the heaviest, hottest, biggest costume."
She laughed, "I was like, 'Great. Cool, cool, cool.'"
Despite the challenges, Metz revealed a surprising ambition: competing on an even more physically demanding reality show. "If I had my dream druthers and I was a very different person, it would be Survivor," said the This Is Us alum. "I'm obsessed with Survivor."
Philipps joined the fun, sharing her own reality TV aspirations. "I think that I would play The Amazing Race and I think I would win," she claimed, emphasizing her strengths by calling herself "charming," "smart" and "clever."
Metz agreed with Philipps' potential, yet also recognized her own need for skill development, saying, "I literally said, I was like, 'I have to learn to drive a stick shift and maybe [become] conversational in a lot of languages would be helpful.'"
The conversation came as Metz continues to impress fans with her remarkable weight loss of 100 pounds.
"I have always enjoyed strength training. I've always enjoyed lifting weights, like I don't want to run unless I'm being chased," she shared with Daily Mail on April 8 about her fitness journey. "[My trainer and I] have things in common where it's not just like, 'Why are you doing this?' Like, I don't want to be yelled at. I want to be lovingly supported in whatever it is that I'm doing.'"
Motivated by concerns about "aging, osteoporosis or arthritis," Metz has made significant lifestyle changes.
While she didn't disclose whether she used weight loss medication to achieve her new figure, she expressed her belief in destigmatizing such choices.
"It's something I feel like, it is so personal and sure, I think it's important to, like, destigmatize anything," she added. "But I also think it's people's personal decision to decide what it is that they want to do for their body."
She concluded, "I think at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good and feel good about ourselves. If you're not hurting anybody, and you're not hurting yourself, you should do what you feel is right for your body or your mind or whatever."