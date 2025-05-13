Chrissy Metz Stuns in Spring Look After Weight Loss: 'I’m Staying Strong and Flexible'
Chrissy Metz is turning heads and spreading springtime joy as she celebrates her incredible weight loss transformation!
The star of This Is Us, 44, lit up the scene at Variety's "Power of Women" event on May 1, showing off her trimmer figure in a vibrant pastel dress that just grazed her knees while revealing a hint of leg above her stylish white cowboy boots. With soft glam makeup and her hair cascading in loose waves, Metz completed her look with a chic pearl and silver chain necklace.
This stunning appearance comes just a month after Metz revealed to a news outlet that she's shed a lot of weight in recent years.
"I have always enjoyed strength training. I've always enjoyed lifting weights, like I don't want to run unless I'm being chased," she gushed while promoting her second children's book, When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings.
She added, "My trainer and I have things in common where it's not just like, 'Why are you doing this?' Like, I don't want to be yelled at. I want to be lovingly supported in whatever it is that I'm doing."
Motivated by concerns over "aging, osteoporosis or arthritis," Metz embraced a holistic approach to health, explaining, "Now, I am discovering so much about health overall, [and] it's really about being and staying strong and flexible."
Although the American Horror Story actress stayed tight-lipped about whether she personally used weight loss medication like Ozempic, she expressed her understanding for those who choose it.
"It's something I feel like, it is so personal and sure, I think it's important to, like, destigmatize anything. But I also think it's people's personal decision to decide what it is that they want to do for their body,” she noted.
Metz also made it clear that she would "never" opt for bariatric surgery, claiming she wouldn't be a suitable candidate for it. "It wouldn't take with me. I could eat past it," she explained. "With anything, it's a lifestyle change. I mean whatever is best for the person, but, like, also for me, with like a bariatric surgery, so much of my food issues, personally, are psychological in that like, yes, you could sort of put a band-aid on the problem."
Her candidness toward her body extends back to her 2018 memoir, This Is Me, where she revealed the childhood trauma that shaped her relationship with food, admitting she was just 11 when she first attended Weight Watchers meetings.
Addressing the painful memories surrounding her upbringing, she recalled, "My body seemed to offend [my stepdad], but he couldn't help but stare, especially when I was eating."
In a heartfelt moment on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show” podcast in October 2024, Metz offered more insight into her journey.
"There's so much stigma about weight. There's this idea that you can't put the food down or you're lazy. I'm trying to heal those wounds slowly but surely,” she said.