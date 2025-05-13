Chrissy Metz Stuns in Spring Look After Weight Loss: 'I’m Staying Strong and Flexible'

Chrissy Metz is turning heads and spreading springtime joy as she celebrates her incredible weight loss transformation!

The star of This Is Us, 44, lit up the scene at Variety's "Power of Women" event on May 1, showing off her trimmer figure in a vibrant pastel dress that just grazed her knees while revealing a hint of leg above her stylish white cowboy boots. With soft glam makeup and her hair cascading in loose waves, Metz completed her look with a chic pearl and silver chain necklace.

This stunning appearance comes just a month after Metz revealed to a news outlet that she's shed a lot of weight in recent years.