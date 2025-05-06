Chrissy Metz Busts Myths Surrounding Her 100-Lb Weight Loss: 'Don't Believe Everything You Read'
Chrissy Metz is setting the record straight about her 100-pound weight loss.
The This Is Us star, 44, posted a frustrated Instagram Story on Monday, May 5, imploring her followers to stop forming their own narratives about her journey with her body.
"May I just dispel some rumors? Please for the love of everything, just don’t believe everything you read," she said. "Also why, tell me why, are we so transfixed about people's bodies?"
She proceeded to explain how she released a "beautiful" children's book with an upcoming album and just filmed a movie in South Africa.
"There are so many things to talk about, aside from, of course, everything that's going on in our world," she continued. "And we choose to focus on the size of someone's dress."
The actress then sang, "Don't believe everything you read."
Metz detailed her dramatic weight loss in April, expressing how she has used strength training over cardio to stay in shape.
"I've always enjoyed lifting weights," she told Daily Mail. "I don't want to run unless I'm being chased."
She sees toning her physique as a means to slowing down aging.
"I want to age the best way that I can, and I want to be strong. And that's really the impetus behind any of it," she confirmed. "I'm literally doing it because I am nervous about aging, about osteoporosis or arthritis, you know, and because they are now discovering so much about health overall [and] it's really about being and staying strong and flexible."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Metz denied using Ozempic to aid in her transformation and quipped that she doesn't even take Tylenol. However, she believes it's important to reduce the stigma surrounding the drug.
"I also think it's people's personal decision to decide what it is that they want to do for their body," she emphasized. "I think ultimately, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good and feel good about ourselves."
The former Golden Globe nominee has been open about her struggles with her figure over the years but tries her best not to look at the scale.
"I don't worry about numbers," she told Marie Claire in 2017. "It just messes with my mind."
In 2020, she reiterated the importance of "progress" over "perfection."
"I’ve battled weight issues, but I realize that I don’t have to beat myself up if I have XYZ food," she explained to Good Housekeeping. "Instead, I change my perspective and think, ‘What is it that I’m angry about?’ since we tend to want crunchy foods when we’re angry or ice cream when we soothe ourselves. All these things I’m just trying to be cognizant of.”