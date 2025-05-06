Chrissy Metz Busts Myths Surrounding Her 100-Lb Weight Loss: 'Don't Believe Everything You Read'

"May I just dispel some rumors? Please for the love of everything, just don’t believe everything you read," she said. "Also why, tell me why, are we so transfixed about people's bodies?"

She proceeded to explain how she released a "beautiful" children's book with an upcoming album and just filmed a movie in South Africa.

"There are so many things to talk about, aside from, of course, everything that's going on in our world," she continued. "And we choose to focus on the size of someone's dress."

The actress then sang, "Don't believe everything you read."