Chrissy Teigen Admits Friend Meghan Markle Can Be 'Polarizing' for 'Many Different People'

Chrissy Teigen acknowledged pal Meghan Markle's controversial public persona. In a Saturday, October 11, interview, the model, 39, exposed the royal's true personality — and though Teigen has her own opinion of Meghan, she is privy to how others perceive her.

Source: MEGA Chrissy Teigen thinks Meghan Markle is a 'good person.'

"I adore her. I really adore her. I think she is so incredibly strong," she said. "It is insane to me how polarizing she is for so many different people." The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum praised the Duchess of Sussex, 44, as "such a kind, good person" who "wants the best" for "all her friends," the "people around her," "her own relationship" and "her children." Teigen noticed that Meghan lives "simply," even though "people come up with all these different things that she could be about or what she wants...it’s not that complicated." "People are always going to read into what they want to read into, and they’re going to hyperfocus into what they want to believe...people are just going to come up with their own story," she continued.

Source: Netflix/YouTube Meghan Markle stars on Netflix's 'With Love, Meghan.'

John Legend's wife admires how Meghan tunes out haters amid frequent online drama. "I think it’s cool that [Meghan] is just like, 'Listen, say whatever you want. I’m happy and I’m healthy and I feel good,'" she quipped. Teigen appeared on Season 2 of Netflix's With Love, Meghan, which dropped on August 26.

Meghan Markle Can't Get 'Big Names' on Her Netflix Show

Source: Netflix/YouTube Meghan Markle has her own Netflix series, which Teigen appeared on.

Last week, an insider spilled that the Suits alum was "devastated and embarrassed" after several of her famous friends rejected the invite to appear on her series. "She imagined this latest show would be a star-studded showcase – with big names like Oprah, Michelle Obama, or even the Kardashians dropping by. Instead, she's struggling to get anyone to say yes," the source dished. "It's been a real wake-up call about where she stands in Hollywood now."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle can't get a star-studded cast for 'With Love, Meghan.'