Chrissy Teigen Admits Friend Meghan Markle Can Be 'Polarizing' for 'Many Different People'
Oct. 13 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Chrissy Teigen acknowledged pal Meghan Markle's controversial public persona.
In a Saturday, October 11, interview, the model, 39, exposed the royal's true personality — and though Teigen has her own opinion of Meghan, she is privy to how others perceive her.
"I adore her. I really adore her. I think she is so incredibly strong," she said. "It is insane to me how polarizing she is for so many different people."
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum praised the Duchess of Sussex, 44, as "such a kind, good person" who "wants the best" for "all her friends," the "people around her," "her own relationship" and "her children."
Teigen noticed that Meghan lives "simply," even though "people come up with all these different things that she could be about or what she wants...it’s not that complicated."
"People are always going to read into what they want to read into, and they’re going to hyperfocus into what they want to believe...people are just going to come up with their own story," she continued.
John Legend's wife admires how Meghan tunes out haters amid frequent online drama.
"I think it’s cool that [Meghan] is just like, 'Listen, say whatever you want. I’m happy and I’m healthy and I feel good,'" she quipped.
Teigen appeared on Season 2 of Netflix's With Love, Meghan, which dropped on August 26.
Meghan Markle Can't Get 'Big Names' on Her Netflix Show
Last week, an insider spilled that the Suits alum was "devastated and embarrassed" after several of her famous friends rejected the invite to appear on her series.
"She imagined this latest show would be a star-studded showcase – with big names like Oprah, Michelle Obama, or even the Kardashians dropping by. Instead, she's struggling to get anyone to say yes," the source dished. "It's been a real wake-up call about where she stands in Hollywood now."
The star is "working overtime" to find big names to fill her lineup for upcoming Netflix projects.
"She's been reaching out to everyone – former colleagues, agents, even stylists – trying to get introductions or confirmations," another source said. "But people are hesitant. Hollywood loves power and momentum, and right now Meghan doesn't have either. A-listers don't want to be part of something that might not land well."
A third source revealed that Meghan's talent agency, WME, reached out to Jennifer Aniston, Eva Longoria and Gwyneth Paltrow, all of whom never agreed.
"They're trying every angle, but the truth is people are saying no – or just not replying," the insider said. "It's been humbling for her."
The reason why celebrities are giving the cold shoulder is beyond geographical issues.
"They like to say it's because they live quietly in Montecito," a source explained. "But everyone in Hollywood knows that's not the real reason. The truth is, the shine's worn off. No one wants to get caught up in Meghan's dramas anymore."