NEWS Courtney Stodden Almost Killed Herself Over Chrissy Teigen's Hateful Tweets and DMs: 'I Had a Letter Written' Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram; @chrissyteigen/Instagram Courtney Stodden revealed she almost killed herself over Chrissy Teigen's hateful tweets and DMs in a new documentary.

Courtney Stodden revealed she almost committed suicide due to online hate she got as a teen, naming Chrissy Teigen as one of the top offenders.

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram Courtney Stodden married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson when she was 16.

In Impact X Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride, a new ABC News documentary Stodden is the subject of, she talks about her mental health and how she almost took her own life. Teigen, who posted multiple times about Stodden on Twitter in 2011 and 2012, previously wrote, “What drug makes you do that with your mouth? Asking for a friend who really wants to know how to look like an idiot. Thanks.”

Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen said she wanted Courtney Stodden to 'go to sleep forever.'

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Teigen tweeted saying her “Friday Fantasy” was for Stodden to take a “dirt nap” and also told her to “Go to sleep forever.” In the documentary, Stodden reveals things got so bad she had a "letter written." “I remember my last thought was… maybe I don’t deserve to be here when people that high up are telling me I don’t deserve to me,” Stodden said of Teigen, revealing the star had a big impact on her almost taking her life.

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram Courtney Stodden recalled how Chrissy Teigen's tweets almost made her kill herself.

“I know she’s saying it was from alcohol or whatever she’s saying it was from,” Stodden added regarding Teigen’s posts. “Saying this to a child when you’re the queen of Twitter — it was so much.” Teigen ended up apologizing for the tweets years later when the messages surfaced, writing, “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately, but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.” She also lost multiple brand deals over the posts as well.

Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram Chrissy Teigen apologized publicly to Courtney Stodden for what she posted.