Chrissy Teigen Defends Showing Her Nipples in New Photo: 'Not Risqué'
June 29 2026, Published 8:45 a.m. ET
Chrissy Teigen is setting the record straight after drawing attention with a recent Instagram post.
On Sunday, June 28, the 40-year-old model shared a series of photos taken by fashion photographer Yu Tsai. In the images, the entrepreneur wore a sheer white button-down shirt that revealed part of her chest, including her right nipple.
After receiving mixed reactions online, Teigen jumped into the comments section to explain why she doesn't view the photos as provocative.
“I think because they have been cut into disks and reattached to my body like three times and also they’ve fed babies and stuff I really don’t think of nips (mine especially) as s--- or risqué but my apologies if you do,” she wrote.
She followed up with another lighthearted message, adding, “I hope u will survive it 🙏🙏🙏 almost sure u will. Love u so much.”
Fans Rush to Support Her
Many of Teigen's followers quickly came to her defense, praising both the photos and her response.
“So beautiful ❤️,” Lauren Sánchez commented.
Another fan wrote, “Yes ma’am free the nip!🤪🔥.”
A third added, “Free the nipple! We all have them. People freaking out need to get over it.”
“Classy and beautiful.. no shame momma,” a supporter commented.
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‘Had My B---- Done Three Times’
Teigen has never shied away from being honest about her cosmetic surgery journey.
Two years ago, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she accidentally revealed that she had undergone three b----- procedures during a game called "The Lies Have It."
During the segment, Teigen told fellow guest Kate Chastain, "I've had my b---- done three times."
Later in the episode, she admitted, "I feel like the b--- job thing is never going to come back around and now no one's going to know... Well, it's the truth."
Once the confession was out, Teigen openly explained the procedures she had undergone.
"I've had a lift, a put in, a take them out," she revealed. "I don't like them out."
‘These Are The Scars’
Back in 2020, the Cravings author also gave fans more details about her decision to reverse her b----- augmentation.
"A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a yellow bikini top. "These are the scars."
Teigen explained that she first decided to get implants when she started modeling.
"I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies, and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” she stated.
"They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it," she shared. "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! I'll still have b-----, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t-- is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."