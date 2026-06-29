Chrissy Teigen Defends Showing Her Nipples in New Photo: 'Not Risqué'

Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen is setting the record straight after drawing attention with a recent Instagram post. On Sunday, June 28, the 40-year-old model shared a series of photos taken by fashion photographer Yu Tsai. In the images, the entrepreneur wore a sheer white button-down shirt that revealed part of her chest, including her right nipple.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen defended her recent sheer Instagram photos, saying she does not view her body as ‘s--- or risqué.'

Article continues below advertisement

After receiving mixed reactions online, Teigen jumped into the comments section to explain why she doesn't view the photos as provocative. “I think because they have been cut into disks and reattached to my body like three times and also they’ve fed babies and stuff I really don’t think of nips (mine especially) as s--- or risqué but my apologies if you do,” she wrote. She followed up with another lighthearted message, adding, “I hope u will survive it 🙏🙏🙏 almost sure u will. Love u so much.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Rush to Support Her

Source: MEGA The model received overwhelming support from fans.

Many of Teigen's followers quickly came to her defense, praising both the photos and her response. “So beautiful ❤️,” Lauren Sánchez commented. Another fan wrote, “Yes ma’am free the nip!🤪🔥.” A third added, “Free the nipple! We all have them. People freaking out need to get over it.” “Classy and beautiful.. no shame momma,” a supporter commented.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

‘Had My B---- Done Three Times’

Source: MEGA Chrissy Teigen previously revealed that she has undergone three b----- procedures.

Teigen has never shied away from being honest about her cosmetic surgery journey. Two years ago, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she accidentally revealed that she had undergone three b----- procedures during a game called "The Lies Have It." During the segment, Teigen told fellow guest Kate Chastain, "I've had my b---- done three times." Later in the episode, she admitted, "I feel like the b--- job thing is never going to come back around and now no one's going to know... Well, it's the truth." Once the confession was out, Teigen openly explained the procedures she had undergone. "I've had a lift, a put in, a take them out," she revealed. "I don't like them out."

‘These Are The Scars’

Source: MEGA The mom-of-four has been candid about removing her b----- implants in 2020.