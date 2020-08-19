In Hollywood, it’s normal for A-listers to go under the knife. Whether it’s getting liposuction, chin implants, breast implants, a tummy tuck, a face-lift or rhinoplasty, celebrities have gotten candid about their decision to alter their appearances over the years.

However, certain Hollywood stars regretted getting any work done in the first place. For example, Courteney Cox revealed she no longer gets fillers anymore. “You have no idea because it’s gradual, until you go, ‘Oh, s–t. This doesn’t look right.’ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life,” the Friends star told New Beauty magazine in 2017. “I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner admitted she “definitely made my lips a little too big at one point.” She told Allure magazine, “I got excited and felt like I needed to do a lot. And then you guys were like, ‘Kylie, you need to chill.’ And then I had to go back and have it fixed, and it was a crazy process. Thank God I didn’t end up on Botched.”

On the other hand, some celebs aren’t afraid to admit that changing their appearance has made them feel more positive about their bodies. Ashlee Simpson — who has never confirmed she got a nose job in 2006 — told Harper’s BAZAAR in 2007 that she was “happy with my looks” post-surgery. “I loved how I looked. I’m not an insecure person, nor was I before.” Teresa Giudice raved about her second breast augmentation in January 2020, saying, “I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self.”

But these days, celebrities are getting honest about removing their breast implants over time.

Scroll through the gallery below to see their confessions about why they wanted to say ta-ta to their implants for good.