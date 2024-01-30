OK Magazine
Chrissy Teigen Mistakenly Reveals She's Been Under the Knife 3 Times: 'It's the Truth'

chrissyteigenundertheknifepp
Source: Bravo
By:

Jan. 30 2024, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen let a big plastic surgery secret slip!

While appearing on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live alongside Kate Chastain, Andy Cohen had the ladies play a game of "The Lies Have It." However, the Cravings author, 38, seemed confused over the rules, leading her to mistakenly reveal how many times she's been under the knife.

chrissyteigenundertheknife
Source: Bravo

Chrissy Teigen let a big secret slip during her recent appearance on 'WWHL.'

"So, you are lying to each other for 30 seconds straight," the host told Teigen and the Traitors star, making clear the goal was not to tell the truth.

Chastain kicked off the first lie by saying her husband was John Legend. A confused Teigen stated that was "false," as she's been married to the singer, 45, since 2013.

Cohen, 55, tried to clarify to the model, "You now say a lie to her."

chrissyteigenundertheknife
Source: Mega

Chrissy Teigen revealed she's been under the knife three times.

"I've had my b---- done three times," Teigen said to the Below Deck star before admitting, "I don't even understand this game."

"You just have to look at each other and lie back and forth," the Bravo boss reiterated.

Later in the show, Teigen admitted, "I feel like the b--- job thing is never going to come back around and now no one's going to know."

A confused Cohen asked, "Whose b--- job?"

chrissyteigenundertheknife
Source: Mega

Chrissy Teigen was confused by the rules of the game.

The mother-of-four explained she was referring to the secret she let slip during the lying game, adding, "Well, it's the truth. I've had a lift, a put in, a take them out; I don't like them out. Was that supposed to be a lie?"

In 2020, Teigen shared more insight into her plastic surgery journey. "A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it," she wrote in an Instagram Story alongside a shot of herself in a yellow bikini top. "These are the scars."

chrissyteigenundertheknife
Source: Mega

Chrissy Teigen previously admitted to having her implants removed.

The social media star opened up about first undergoing surgery when she began her modeling career, explaining, "I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies, and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

"They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it," she noted. "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! I'll still have b-----, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t-- is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

Source: OK!

Glamour UK conducted the 2020 interview with Teigen.

