Chrissy Teigen Mistakenly Reveals She's Been Under the Knife 3 Times: 'It's the Truth'

"So, you are lying to each other for 30 seconds straight," the host told Teigen and the Traitors star, making clear the goal was not to tell the truth.

Chastain kicked off the first lie by saying her husband was John Legend. A confused Teigen stated that was "false," as she's been married to the singer, 45, since 2013.

Cohen, 55, tried to clarify to the model, "You now say a lie to her."