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Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate 13-Year Anniversary in Morocco as Model Says They're 'Discovering What Being a Couple Really Is': Photos

Image of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and (inset) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
Source: MEGA; @CHRISSYTEIGEN/ INSTAGRAM

Chrissy Teigen shared anniversary photos from Morocco with John Legend, reflecting on what 13 years of marriage has taught her about love.

Sept. 23 2026, Updated 3:58 p.m. ET

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Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just marked another year of marriage with a trip abroad.

"We celebrated our 13th anniversary in beautiful Morocco this year," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

She shared the update on Monday, September 22, alongside a carousel of photos from the couple's trip.

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Source: @CHRISSYTEIGEN/INSTAGRAM

The power couple traveled to Morocco for the occasion.

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The Model Reflected on What Marriage Really Means

Image of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
Source: @CHRISSYTEIGEN/INSTAGRAM

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

Teigen used the caption to reflect on how the relationship has evolved over the years.

"As the years add up, I think we are really discovering what being a couple really is, outside of raising children together — being there when the other person is going through something impossibly hard. It's that. And the other things, too. Lots of the other things," she wrote.

She closed with a direct message to her husband. "I will be with you through all of it and I'd pick you and your beautiful family over and over again!" she promised.

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The Carousel Captured Their Days in Marrakech

Split image of Chrissy Teigen.
Source: @CHRISSYTEIGEN/ INSTAGRAM

The couple took time to wander the city's cobblestone streets.

The photos showed Teigen in a flowing white dress and Legend in a diamond-patterned button-up shirt and amber sunglasses.

One shot showed the two relaxing inside an ornately furnished Moroccan room, with Teigen showing off a freshly done henna tattoo.

The stars were also pictured wandering the city's cobblestone streets past rug displays, terracotta buildings and vine-covered walls.

One photo caught her mid-laugh, looking up to the sky as her dress flowed behind her.

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The Day Ended With a Candlelit Celebration

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Image of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
Source: @CHRISSYTEIGEN/ INSTAGRAM

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shared a romantic dessert.

The set shifted into evening with photos of Teigen in a floor-length white gown covered in feather-like detailing.

The carousel closed with a clip of the couple blowing out a candle atop a dessert. They sat at a table covered in red rose petals, dressed in formal black and white.

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Teigen and Legend Renewed Their Vows for Their 10th Anniversary

Image of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
Source: MEGA

For their 10th anniversary, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend chose to renew their vows.

It's not the first time the parents-of-four have marked their special day in style.

In 2023, the couple travelled to Lake Como, Italy, for a vow renewal ceremony in front of family and friends, marking 10 years of marriage with their children by their side.

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The Pair Married in 2013

Image of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend met on the set of the singer's music video.

Teigen and Legend married in a New York City courthouse on September 10, 2013.

They held a larger ceremony four days later in Lake Como, according to People. During the event, Legend serenaded his wife with "All of Me," the love song he wrote about her.

The two first met in 2006 on the set of Legend's music video for "Stereo."

Teigen and Legend share daughters Luna, 10, and Esti, 3, as well as sons Miles, 8, and Wren, 3.

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