Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Dote on Their 2 Babies During First Vacation as a Family-of-6: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their four children are soaking up all the sunshine this summer!
On Friday, August 11, the model shared more photos from their first vacation as a family-of-six, as the couple brought along Luna, 7, Miles, 5, 6-month-old Esti and 7-week-old Wren.
The pictures showed the brood relaxing by the pool and hanging out in the cabana, while one sweet video captured Esti trying some ice cream. Five days earlier, the singer said the trip was going "great so far."
The couple likely had some help with the kids via either Teigen's mom or a nanny — something they're not afraid to speak about.
"There’s so much that I delegate so that I can focus on making music and performing live," the EGOT winner explained in a previous interview. "Of course, we have help with the kids — nannies, and my mother-in-law lives with us — but we try to focus on what really matters and focus on being where we need to be at the right moments to really enjoy our lives with our kids and make the most of our work life."
Teigen even gave their help a shoutout in a Mother's Day Instagram post, uploading photos of the nannies with their little ones. "Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be," she gushed in the tribute. "I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. we love you. 💕🥰💕🥰💕🥰."
Despite having two tykes in diapers and two other kids under the age of 10, Legend insisted he and Teigen are having a ball parenting.
"We are very outnumbered now. We are having fun, honestly … The babies are lovely," he said in an interview. "They are just adding joy and energy to our house. Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love."
As OK! shared, last year, the pair decided to try to have a baby themselves and also used a surrogate. They welcomed two kids within months of each other since their surrogate, who gave birth to baby boy Wren, got pregnant not long after the cookbook author.