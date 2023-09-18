Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Renew Vows, Host 'Elegant' Celebration in Italy for 10th Wedding Anniversary: Photos

"They held it at the new Passalacqua Hotel," a source spilled to a news publication, noting, "it was a big event with all their family and closest friends."

"Every night had a different theme, which was so much fun and festive. Rather than a musical performer, they wanted to fly in a bunch of comedians to perform for everyone. Everyone had the best time and was so excited to be there. Chrissy, John and their kids are doing so well. They are all super happy and enjoying this time," the insider added of the longtime lovers and their four children: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 8 months, and Wren, 3 months.