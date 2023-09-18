Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Renew Vows, Host 'Elegant' Celebration in Italy for 10th Wedding Anniversary: Photos
At least one Hollywood couple keeps proving that love isn't dead!
Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were joined by their loved ones for "a big party" in Lake Como, Italy, where the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at the same location they tied the knot in September 2013.
"They held it at the new Passalacqua Hotel," a source spilled to a news publication, noting, "it was a big event with all their family and closest friends."
"Every night had a different theme, which was so much fun and festive. Rather than a musical performer, they wanted to fly in a bunch of comedians to perform for everyone. Everyone had the best time and was so excited to be there. Chrissy, John and their kids are doing so well. They are all super happy and enjoying this time," the insider added of the longtime lovers and their four children: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 8 months, and Wren, 3 months.
At one point during the extravagant weekend, Teigen and Legend "came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests," a source detailed to a second news publication.
"[John] also held a brief speech later, after the dinner. There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite... [there were] flowers everywhere. It's been a very elegant, very classic event," the confidante concluded.
In photos shared by guests on social media, the "All of Me" singer can be seen giving the "vow speech of all vow speeches" to Teigen, who sat on a piano in a stunning black lace ensemble alongside Miles, who adorably matched his dad in a white tuxedo.
Upon conclusion of the weekend's festivities, the couple's loved ones took to Instagram to upload their favorite highlights from the celebration.
"Traveled 6000 miles in 48hrs 4 10 yrs of #johnxchrissy… and it was worth every minute. no notes. ♥️," celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin penned, while swimsuit model and actress Brooklyn Decker gushed: "Celebrating your love, where it all began, a decade later makes me overwhelmingly happy. Congratulations, you crazy kids, this is just the beginning❤️."
