TRUE CRIME NEWS Christa Pike's Victim’s Mom Watched Failed Lethal Injection: 'I Did Not Take My Eyes Off of Her' Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL USA May Martinez watched Tennessee’s failed attempt to execute Christa Pike on Wednesday, September 30. Brittany Vincent Oct. 3 2026, Updated 9:47 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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May Martinez, who lost her daughter, Colleen Slemmer, at the hands of Christa Pike back in 1995, watched closely as Tennessee tried and failed to carry out Pike’s execution on Wednesday, September 30. “I stood in front of that window, and I watched her very, very carefully. I did not take my eyes off of her,” she said in a recent interview.

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Remembering Her Daughter

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE May said she wanted Pike to 'remember who Colleen was.'

“I wanted her to remember who Colleen was and what they’ve done and never forget that thought, no matter where she goes,” she added. Martinez and her husband, Raul, traveled 11 hours from Florida to attend the execution at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. The couple spoke about what they saw while driving back to Florida after Pike was taken from the prison to a hospital.

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Showing 'No Remorse'

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE May said Pike has shown 'no remorse' in the 31 years since Colleen Slemmer’s death.

Martinez said the couple still don’t understand how so many things could have gone wrong. She said she had been informed that Pike “was taken to the hospital,” but the state’s corrections commissioner told her he “doesn’t know much about the drugs and if she was going to be alive or dead.” “She has no remorse. She’s never had any remorse in 31 years,” Martinez told a publication, adding, “We can’t get justice for my daughter.” Martinez also called the failed execution “a mess,” TMZ reported.

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Surviving Two Doses of Lethal Injection

Source: @NEWSCHANNEL 5/YOUTUBE Pike remains critically ill, unconscious and on a ventilator after surviving two doses of pentobarbital, her attorneys said.

Although prison officials administered two doses of pentobarbital to Pike, she managed to survive. At 7:34 p.m., a witness reported hearing Pike say, “My arm feels like it’s about to burst open,” and media witnesses stated that Pike was still snoring when they left the area at 8:53 p.m. Attorneys for Pike filed a court motion stating that she “could be heard crying, whimpering, and breathing loudly” while the doses were administered. Pike’s attorneys also wrote that upon arrival at the Nashville-area hospital, both of her arms were “swollen, burns, and blistered.” Pike, 50, remains “critically ill,” unconscious, and on a ventilator, her attorneys said on Friday, October 2, according to a report. Her attorney Randy Spivey said, “After having endured solitary confinement for more than 20 years and a full attempt to kill her by lethal injection, Christa has endured punishment greater than any other person in the history of the American death penalty. The governor must commute Christa’s sentence now.” Gov. Bill Lee has directed that a third-party review be conducted into the failed execution, and all further executions have been halted through the end of the year. Before the execution, Pike’s attorneys had expressed concern that her blood disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and poor vein quality would result in significant pain during the execution.

Pike Killed Slemmer in 1995

Source: TDOC Pike was 18 when she and two others lured 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer to a remote area of the University of Tennessee’s agricultural campus in January 1995.