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Christa Pike Remains Unconscious and on Ventilator After Botched Execution

Image of Christa Pike
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL USA

Christa Pike remains unconscious and on a ventilator as her attorneys reveal new details about her failed execution attempt.

Oct. 2 2026, Published 11:35 p.m. ET

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Christa Pike is still holding on more than a day after officials attempted to execute her in Tennessee.

The 50-year-old convicted murderer's attorney revealed her condition in court documents filed Friday, October 2, as they ask a judge to preserve evidence connected to the failed execution attempt.

As of the night of October 1, Pike was "intubated, on a ventilator, and remains unconscious," according to her legal team.

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Christa Pike's Attorneys Detail Her Condition

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Image of Christa Pike remained unconscious and on a ventilator more than a day after her failed execution attempt.
Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Christa Pike remained unconscious and on a ventilator more than a day after her failed execution attempt.

Pike's attorneys say she suffered injuries to her arms during the attempt to establish an IV line before the lethal injection.

Her arms were allegedly swollen, burned and blistered after the procedure. According to the filing, hospital staff have been working to save Pike's life and clear the execution drug pentobarbital from her system.

Pike was transported to a hospital after the execution attempt was halted.

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Execution Team Allegedly Used at Least 7 Needles

Image of Christa Pike's attorney claimed at least seven needles were used to establish IV access.
Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Christa Pike's attorney claimed at least seven needles were used to establish IV access.

Pike's legal team also provided new details about the difficulties officials allegedly encountered while trying to establish IV access.

According to the filing, the IV team used at least seven needles while attempting to find a usable vein. Her lawyers allege one needle was bent at a 90-degree angle when it was removed from her arm.

Her attorneys previously argued Pike had medical conditions, including small veins, that could increase the risks associated with lethal injection.

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Christa Pike Was Rushed to the Hospital

Image of Christa Pike was transported to an area hospital.
Source: TDOC

Christa Pike was transported to an area hospital.

It reportedly took officials close to an hour to establish access to a vein before pentobarbital was administered.

Members of the media witnessing the execution subsequently reported hearing Pike snoring before the procedure was halted and she was rushed to an area hospital.

Pike's attorneys, Stephen Ferrell and Luke Ihnen, said they're working with those closest to their client while protecting her rights as a patient.

Christa Pike Was Sentenced to Death for Colleen Slemmer's Murder

Image of Christa Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer.
Source: @NEWSCHANNEL 5/YOUTUBE

Christa Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer.

Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer.

The two women met while attending a Job Corps program in Knoxville, Tenn. Pike was convicted the following year and became the youngest woman sentenced to death in the United States at the time.

Slemmer's mother, May Matinez, was present for Wednesday's attempted execution and later described what unfolded as a "mess."

Pike's attorneys are now seeking to preserve evidence related to the procedure as their client remains hospitalized.

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