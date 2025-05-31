Christie Brinkley Is 'Extremely Happy With Her Life' Despite Not Having a Partner: 'She Enjoys Her Own Company'
Although Christie Brinkley’s single, it’s not dimming her light, according to an insider.
“She is extremely happy with her life the way it is so there’s no big pressure to find a partner,” a source shared. “She’s very well off and not just financially, her whole life is rich. She has friends, she has her work, her kids, she has a great social life. And she enjoys her own company.”
'She'll Find It When She's Meant To'
The insider explained she “doesn’t feel her age nor look it,” which is aiding in her not feeling a “great ticking clock” over her in regards to finding a romantic partner.
“Her view is she’ll find it when she’s meant to,” they noted.
Brinkley is no stranger to committed romantic entanglements, having been married four times, first to François Allaux, then Billy Joel, then Richard Taubman and, finally, Peter Cook, whom she divorced in 2008.
'She's Got High Standards'
The insider explained the supermodel isn’t interested in settling for a man until she finds one that “checks all of the boxes for her and proves he will be an asset in her life.”
“She’s got high standards and she’s very discerning,” the source elaborated, detailing she’s “not the least bit desperate” to find someone special. “She was naïve when she was younger, but now she’s had enough life experience to know what she’s looking for and she trusts her intuition. She trusts the process too, she’s not in any rush.”
An Affair to Remember
In her memoir, Uptown Girl, which was released on April 29, Brinkley got candid about her marriage to Cook, which ended when she discovered him cheating on her with an 18-year-old assistant.
Brinkley, who called her time with Cook the “most tortured relationship,” recalled a man approaching her at a high school in the Hamptons where she was set to give a graduation speech.
"I need to tell you that arrogant husband of yours has been having an affair with my teenage daughter,” she recalled him saying, detailing it made her “so stunned” she “froze.”
'Your Whole World Falls Apart'
“When your whole world falls apart and you realize in a heartbeat you’ve suddenly become the cliche middle-aged woman whose husband is having an affair with a much (much) younger woman, what do you do?” she wrote.
While she said she wondered if she would “ever recover,” she leaned on her children for support and got through the rough blip in time.
In Touch initially spoke to the insider regarding Brinkley.