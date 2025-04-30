10 of the Most Shocking Revelations From Christie Brinkley's Memoir: From Billy Joel's 'Other Woman' to Her 'Most Tortured Relationship' and More

Christie Brinkley offered an intimate look at the defining moments of her life in her new memoir, Uptown Girl.

In the book, released on April 29, the 71-year-old model reflected on the "fad diets" she had during her top model days. She included 1970s diary entries about her strict meals that read "like a registry of self- imposed starvation."

While she cannot believe it was her "idea of healthy," Brinkley admitted she was "so desperate to fit into designer clothes," which only had one size when she was a young model.

She added, "The thinner I was, the more likely I would be able to metamorphose into a dress or pantsuit — and the less embarrassed I would likely feel at work. Even so, I did a lot of modeling with the zippers open in the back and with photographers asking me to turn this way or that so the camera wouldn't reveal my jerry-rigged outfit."

According to Brinkley, Ford Models executive and former model Eileen Ford once gave her a "difficult instruction" to eat only fish as part of her diet.