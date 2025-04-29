'Most Tortured Relationship I've Ever Had': Christie Brinkley Eviscerates Ex Peter Cook in New Memoir After Learning of His Affair With an 18-Year-Old

“Excuse me,” a man, who approached the businesswoman at a local high school in the Hamptons when she was there to give a graduation speech, said. "I need to tell you that arrogant husband of yours has been having an affair with my teenage daughter.”

“I was so stunned that I froze,” she writes in the excerpt, obtained by People.

She looked in to the audience where Peter was sitting with Jack and notes, “As soon as I saw him, Peter’s eyes were already trained on my face, as he began shaking his head, ‘No.’”