Christie Brinkley, 71, Flaunts Her Stunning Bikini Body During Turks and Caicos Trip: Photos

Christie Brinkley is proving age is just a number! On Thursday, January 15, the 71-year-old model shared a stunning Instagram selfie showing off her toned figure in a matching black bikini top and boyleg shorts. She smiled brightly in front of a mirror decorated with shells and sea finds she’s collected over the years, turning them into a unique frame.

Source: @christiebrinkley/Instagram Christie Brinkley showed off her bikini body in Turks and Caicos.

“I shell attempt to distract you from the important news you sea on Insta then I’ll clam up and you can scallop back to the more pressing issues of the day. PS I made this over the 20 + years we’ve been here in Turks&Caicos from things I find on the beach . 🩵🐚💙 🕊️🦜✌️🌴🦩🌺🪸🌝✨🌈🌤️🌊🦑🐬 #seashell #shell #seashellart,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star captioned the post.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section. “That’s amazing ! And you are a timeless goddess inspiration to us all ❤️,” one wrote. “Live it up, gorgeous!!! 🔥😍,” another gushed. A third added, “My favorite actress of ALL TIMES!!!!” “You are GOALS ❤️,” a fourth chimed in.

Source: @christiebrinkley/Instagram The model decorated a mirror with shells she's collected for over 20 years.

The tropical getaway comes after Brinkley spent Christmas Eve with her three kids. She shared a rare family selfie via Instagram, wearing a Santa hat and red plaid scarf, with daughter Sailor, 27, on one side, son Jack Paris, 30, on the other, and daughter Alexa Ray, 39, in the middle.

"Merry Christmas Eve Everybody‼️🎄🎉☃️," Brinkley captioned the photo. "Joy to the World‼️☃️🩷Peace on Earth✌️🕊️☮️ Goodwill to All‼️🦌Love one Another‼️🎄⭐️and May the spirit of Christmas be with you throughout the whole year‼️❤️💚 With LOVE from me and my babies‼️🧑🏻‍🎄🧤🧣🪵🎵❄️🐪🩷 @nickandtonis ( delish!)"

Source: @christiebrinkley/Instagram Fans called her a 'timeless goddess' in the comments section.

Christie shares Sailor with ex-husband Peter Cook, Alexa Ray with ex Billy Joel, and Jack Paris with ex Richard Taubman.

In June 2025, she told the “Totally Booked with Zibby” podcast that raising her kids in the spotlight has been one of the challenging parts of being famous. "Having kids is probably one of the areas that's the toughest. Dealing with a certain amount of celebrity and the scrutiny that goes along with it is hard," she explained. "When that overlaps and they start scrutinizing your kids and comparing? That really hurts. Really."

Source: @christiebrinkley/Instagram Christie Brinkley spent Christmas Eve with her three kids.