Christie Brinkley 'Didn't Sugarcoat Anything' About Her Turbulent Relationship With Peter Cook in New Memoir

Christie Brinkley reflected on her turbulent love life in her new memoir, Uptown Girl, offering readers a liberating and cathartic glimpse into the emotions she's carried for years.

After the memoir, Brinkley felt empowered to finally share her truth and let go of long-held angst and resentment.

"Her book has been very well received by not only fans but also the people in her life. She had no pushback from Billy, they are still great friends, so of course, she let him read it in advance," the insider told a news outlet about Brinkley's ex-husband, Billy Joel.