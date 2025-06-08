Christie Brinkley, 71, Refuses to Settle as She's 'Not Desperate' for a Relationship
Christie Brinkley is taking her time when it comes to love, and she won't settle for anything less than what she deserves — a partner who checks all her boxes.
The iconic model, 71, has been single for a while, but that hasn't stopped a line of eligible suitors who want to take her out.
"Christie really doesn't feel her age, nor does she look it," the insider told an outlet.
The insider added: “So, there isn't this great ticking clock hanging over her when it comes to her love life. Her view is that she'll find it when she's meant to."
In fact, the model has found contentment in her current situation. "She is extremely happy with her life the way it is so there's no big pressure to find a partner," the source continued. "She's very well off and not just financially; her whole life is rich. She has friends, she has her work, her kids, she has a great social life. And she enjoys her own company."
Brinkley knows what she wants after four marriages. Her journey began with François Allaux from 1973 to 1981, followed by a high-profile relationship with Billy Joel, which lasted from 1985 to 1994. She also married Richard Taubman from 1994 to 1995 and Peter Cook from 1996 to 2008.
Until she meets a man who truly adds value to her life, Brinkley isn't interested in settling down. "She's open to the idea of meeting someone special, but she's not the least bit desperate," the insider added.
"She's got high standards and she's very discerning," the source explained. "She was naïve when she was younger, but now she's had enough life experience to know what she's looking for and she trusts her intuition. She trusts the process too; she's not in any rush."
Brinkley's fourth marriage ended in heartbreak when she discovered her husband was having an affair with his then-19-year-old assistant. She later called that union her "most tortured relationship."
On a brighter note, Brinkley maintained a friendship with her second husband, Joel. In her memoir, Uptown Girl, released on April 29, she reflected on the joy of their early relationship.
"We laughed like you couldn't believe," she recalled in the book. "But also, he was so sensitive, and he did all the old-fashioned things, the flowers, the notes and the poems and the songs. He was going into the recording studio, and he was writing all these songs and saying, 'This one's for you.' How could I not fall in love with him? … When I heard him sing on stage, I found myself undeniably attached to this physically hot and charismatic man."
Yet, she candidly admitted that the challenges of their relationship were overwhelming. "In the end, when the relationship isn't functioning the way you want it to be anymore — that's the worst kind of loneliness because you just can't make it work together, and that's painful," she shared.