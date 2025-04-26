Hot Pics! Christie Brinkley's Most Skin-Baring Looks
A Fun Boat Ride
Christie Brinkley is aging like a fine wine.
During a boat ride, the 71-year-old model put her toned legs on display in a cover-up dress and a yellow swimsuit, accessorizing with a straw hat and sunglasses. She also struck a relaxing pose while holding a wine bottle in one hand.
"Organic @bellissimaprosecco pairs beautifully with sunny week ends (and sunblock!) Time to stock up on your favorite eco chic vegan wines now! Wines and Sparklings available in #zerosugar too! Have a Bellissima week end! 💛😎🍾," she captioned the post.
As fans noticed a mark on her thigh, Brinkley added the caption, "PS I didn't notice my legs till you pointed it out , but it's not a bruise … just a shadow . But thanks for your concern! 💛 #organicwine #organicprosecco #veganwine #ecofriendly 🍇."
Did Christie Brinkley Find the Fountain of Youth?
In an April 7 photoset, Brinkley set pulses racing in a red teeny bikini and matching cover-up with white and blue patterns while enjoying a sunny boat ride. Her swimsuit clung tightly, leaving fans in awe of her unmatched beauty and flawless proportions.
She wrote in the caption, "Feeling Optimistic and Hope your are too! Wishing everyone bright sun shiny days ahead! #uptowngirlmemoire drops 29 April @harpercollins @harperbooks ❤️."
Saucy!
The National Lampoon's Vacation star flashed her bare backside in May 2024 photos taken by her stylist.
In the snaps, Brinkley showed her hips and thighs as her stylists tried to repair her outfit before her Today appearance. Her underwear was not visible as she posed for the camera.
"My crew keeps me in stitches … literally !" she declared. "Thank you for the last minute touch ups @mitchbarry I knew you could wield a brush , b--- …lol who knew you're so talented with a needle and thread!?! @twrhll_ @todayshow (I grabbed the L but I needed the M so Mitch did the stitch!) @clairemercuri1 and @sandylinter on make up and camera! #bts #lastlooks."
Wild and Free
In an Instagram post to celebrate her 70th birthday in 2024, Brinkley included a photo of herself in a bright red one-piece swimsuit, flaunting her toned physique before jumping into the ocean.
She shared in the upload, "Jumping into 70 with a boatload of fun and counting my blessings everyday! 12 of them are in the last photo! #friends #sensational70 #livelyupyourself 💙."
Stunning at 70
The former The Masked Singer contestant oozed beauty and appeal in another Instagram update for her 70th birthday celebration.
Brinkley brought the heat when she posed by the pool, wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, white cover-up and sunglasses. She completed the bikini look with a decorative belt that cinched at the waist.
She also added a poem as the post's caption, which read, "This is 70 , and you've nothing to fear, / Because you can make it your very own favorite year! / It's up to you, it's in your power, / To choose to celebrate, instead of cower. / You know what to do , / Exercise and eat right, / use your sunblock and don't sit under overhead lights! / Be curious, explore and go on adventures, just don't forget, to pack your dentures. / Seriously, laugh and love with all your might …and I promise you 70 will be all right!💙."
Golden Hour
"I must be entering my 'Golden Years' because suddenly everything looks gold! (I wonder if they added the 'G' to be polite? Lol! ) anyway Here's to living each day to the fullest!💛," Brinkley playfully captioned a February 2024 post, which showed her in a dark long-sleeved rash guard and teeny bikini bottom.
Feeling S--- and Free!
The blonde beauty offered a clear view of her sultry beach look while posing in shallow water. For the sunny getaway in January 2024, she paraded her curves in a white bikini, pairing it with a straw hat and sunglasses.
"Water, Sky, Seashells and Driftwood ..a few of my favorite things. @luckyhouseparrotcay," Brinkley shared in the caption.
Love Is Always in the Air
In February 2023, Brinkley turned up the heat on her Instagram page when she uploaded a photoset for Valentine's Day.
Showing off her bikini body, the Vegas Vacation star slipped into a red two-piece swimsuit and a matching lightweight cover-up with patterned trim. She amped up her beach look with a straw cowboy hat, adding a little protection as she basked in the sun.
"Hope everyone is feeling the LOVE‼️" she greeted her fans.
She Brought Back a Classic Look
Brinkley displayed her sun-kissed figure in a blue swimsuit, posing on a sandy beach with a vintage-style bicycle.