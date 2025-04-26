Hot Pics! Christie Brinkley's Most Skin-Baring Looks

Christie Brinkley is aging like a fine wine.

During a boat ride, the 71-year-old model put her toned legs on display in a cover-up dress and a yellow swimsuit, accessorizing with a straw hat and sunglasses. She also struck a relaxing pose while holding a wine bottle in one hand.

"Organic @bellissimaprosecco pairs beautifully with sunny week ends (and sunblock!) Time to stock up on your favorite eco chic vegan wines now! Wines and Sparklings available in #zerosugar too! Have a Bellissima week end! 💛😎🍾," she captioned the post.

As fans noticed a mark on her thigh, Brinkley added the caption, "PS I didn't notice my legs till you pointed it out , but it's not a bruise … just a shadow . But thanks for your concern! 💛 #organicwine #organicprosecco #veganwine #ecofriendly 🍇."