PHOTOS Christie Brinkley Stuns in Tiny Red Bikini on Sunny Boat Ride: Hot Pics Source: MEGA Christie Brinkley showed some side skin in a bikini as she tanned on a boat ride.

Article continues below advertisement

Christie Brinkley is aging backward. The model, 71, stunned in a red micro bikini during a sunny boat ride on Monday, April 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @christiebrinkley/Instagram Christie Brinkley showed some side b--- in a bikini as she tanned on a boat ride.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-three shared two photos on Instagram from her day out in the sunshine, dressed in a cherry-red two-piece and matching coverup with white and blue lining. She alternated between two hats — a blue "NY" baseball cap and a wide-rimmed straw hat — and accessorized the look with a simple gold necklace. Brinkley captioned the post, "Feeling Optimistic and Hope your [sic] are too! Wishing everyone bright sun shiny days ahead!" before teasing the release of her upcoming memoir, Uptown Girl.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @christiebrinkley/Instagram Christie Brinkley stunned in a red bikini while on a boat ride.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans took to the comments section to show their support for the legendary model. "You are my inspiration! Gorgeous at any age!" one person wrote, while another said, "Age has nothing to do with the mind. You have beauty throughout!" Brinkley replied to several of her followers, thanking them for their kind words and wishing them well.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christie Brinkley is releasing a memoir called 'Uptown Girl' on April 29.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The CoverGirl model's upcoming book tells the story of how she was first discovered outside a Paris phone booth in 1974. She recounts her journey to stardom, which has included appearing in over 500 magazines worldwide during her five decades in the industry. The Harper Influence memoir highlights how Brinkley has been photographed on six continents and in more than 30 countries. The book — which releases on April 29 — will also take readers behind the cameras and into her personal life, sharing stories about the "betrayal” from her biological father, “harrowing experiences” and four "tumultuous marriages,” per a statement shared with People.

Article continues below advertisement

The title of the book comes from "Uptown Girl," the 1983 song written by her ex-husband Billy Joel. Brinkley famously starred in the music video for the iconic track, which Joel, 75, still plays at concerts. The memoir will reportedly unveil secrets of their former marriage. "She has a beautiful friendship with Billy now and she’s going to tell all about their love affair, heartbreaking divorce and the beautiful way that they’ve healed the hurt and come together as true friends in the years since they split up," a source disclosed to In Touch.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christie Brinkley will open up about her past marriage to Billy Joel in her upcoming memoir, 'Uptown Girl.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I wrote Uptown Girl to inspire readers to create the life they want, which is what I've always tried to do, not through fortune or fame, but by saying yes to adventure and trying to find the magic in every moment, no matter how big or how small,” the National Lampoon's Vacation actress said in a statement. Harper Influence Senior Vice President and Publisher Lisa Sharkey added that the memoir will be "tender," "bubbling over with gobsmacking intimacy" and illustrated with over 100 photographs and Brinkley’s personal artwork. "Brinkley's unputdownable memoir will keep you enthralled and completely shocked until the very last page," Sharkey insisted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christie Brinkley has three children, Alexa Ray, Jack Paris and Sailor.