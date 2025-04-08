Christie Brinkley Stuns in Tiny Red Bikini on Sunny Boat Ride: Hot Pics
Christie Brinkley is aging backward.
The model, 71, stunned in a red micro bikini during a sunny boat ride on Monday, April 7.
The mom-of-three shared two photos on Instagram from her day out in the sunshine, dressed in a cherry-red two-piece and matching coverup with white and blue lining. She alternated between two hats — a blue "NY" baseball cap and a wide-rimmed straw hat — and accessorized the look with a simple gold necklace.
Brinkley captioned the post, "Feeling Optimistic and Hope your [sic] are too! Wishing everyone bright sun shiny days ahead!" before teasing the release of her upcoming memoir, Uptown Girl.
Fans took to the comments section to show their support for the legendary model.
"You are my inspiration! Gorgeous at any age!" one person wrote, while another said, "Age has nothing to do with the mind. You have beauty throughout!"
Brinkley replied to several of her followers, thanking them for their kind words and wishing them well.
The CoverGirl model's upcoming book tells the story of how she was first discovered outside a Paris phone booth in 1974. She recounts her journey to stardom, which has included appearing in over 500 magazines worldwide during her five decades in the industry. The Harper Influence memoir highlights how Brinkley has been photographed on six continents and in more than 30 countries.
The book — which releases on April 29 — will also take readers behind the cameras and into her personal life, sharing stories about the "betrayal” from her biological father, “harrowing experiences” and four "tumultuous marriages,” per a statement shared with People.
The title of the book comes from "Uptown Girl," the 1983 song written by her ex-husband Billy Joel. Brinkley famously starred in the music video for the iconic track, which Joel, 75, still plays at concerts.
The memoir will reportedly unveil secrets of their former marriage.
"She has a beautiful friendship with Billy now and she’s going to tell all about their love affair, heartbreaking divorce and the beautiful way that they’ve healed the hurt and come together as true friends in the years since they split up," a source disclosed to In Touch.
"I wrote Uptown Girl to inspire readers to create the life they want, which is what I've always tried to do, not through fortune or fame, but by saying yes to adventure and trying to find the magic in every moment, no matter how big or how small,” the National Lampoon's Vacation actress said in a statement.
Harper Influence Senior Vice President and Publisher Lisa Sharkey added that the memoir will be "tender," "bubbling over with gobsmacking intimacy" and illustrated with over 100 photographs and Brinkley’s personal artwork.
"Brinkley's unputdownable memoir will keep you enthralled and completely shocked until the very last page," Sharkey insisted.
Christie has three kids: Alexa Ray Joel, 39, with Billy, and Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook, 29, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 26, with her ex-husband Peter Cook.
The model was also married to Jean-François Allaux for eight years and Richard Taubman for one year. She is currently single and resides in the Hamptons.