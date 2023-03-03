Christina Aguilera Admits To Getting Anti-Wrinkle Injections To Help Her Feel More 'Self-Assured' As She Ages
Christina Aguilera is aging like fine wine — and she has a little trick up her sleeve for how she keeps her ageless face looking flawless.
Though celebrities are no strangers to going under the knife to keep a youthful appearance for the cameras, Aguilera, who has grown up in the spotlight, is choosing an alternative that makes her look and feel her best.
"I don't want to have a frozen face. Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion," Aguilera explained to a news outlet while getting candid about her use of Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection used to improve the look of frown lines.
Explaining that, "I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best," the musician emphasized that keeping a "natural look" has always been top of mind.
"We like expression, especially in my line of work," she said of making sure she didn't cross into the territory of having a frozen face like so many of her fellow A-listers.
Aguilera added that the conversations surrounding age need to be changed, telling the outlet: "Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach."
"I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older," the blonde beauty insisted. "That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession."
The "Say Something" artist continued: "I also think that everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age. It's a very personal conversation — what works for some people might not work for others."
After more than two decades in the industry, Aguilera noted she learned to embrace the evolution of her appearance, pointing out: "Things are going to change as you grow older — especially as women. I started performing at around 6 in my hometown, and I never stopped."
"Being in the public eye is an added element that can complicate your view of yourself. People are going to have an opinion no matter what you do, no matter what you wear," she concluded. "The artistry always comes first to me."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aguilera spoke to People about her new collaboration with Xeomin.