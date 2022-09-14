Britney Spears Clarifies Recent Body Shaming Post, Claims She Wasn't 'Being Critical' Of Christina Aguilera's Dancers

Britney Spears is trying to dig herself out of a hole following a recent Instagram feud with Christina Aguilera.

The Princess of Pop posted a long rant to social media on Monday, September 12, where she seemingly body shamed the "Genie in a Bottle" singer's back-up dancers, noting that she "would have looked extremely small" next to them.

Less than 24 hours later, after the 41-year-old "unfollowed" Spears and was flooded with backlash from fans, the "Circus" singer had returned with another lengthy note to clarify her words.