Christina Applegate Seen in First Video Since Lengthy Hospitalization: Watch

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Christina Applegate is stepping back into the spotlight, if only for a quick video update on Instagram. "Fresh hair color, new weird spot on my cheek haha thank you @davestanwell for brightening up my cloudy day. Love you and love to you all out there," she captioned the clip on Monday, September 21.

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Fans and Friends React

Source: @CHRISTINAAPPLEGATE/ INSTAGRAM Christina Applegate posted the clip showing off her new hair color.

The comments section quickly lit up with well-wishes from both fans and friends. "She is looking back to herself and still dealing with a horrible, debilitating disease," one commenter wrote, according to Yahoo Entertainment. Another added, "I hope you soon have many days where your body stays at a manageable baseline for you. Much love from a longtime fan." A third praised her openness directly. "Do you know how difficult it is, how vulnerable she is making herself, exposing all her insecurities to millions? Brave is an understatement."

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She Returned Home in August After a Four-Month Stay

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate had been hospitalized since March.

The actress spent nearly four months under medical care after being admitted in late March. She gave fans a brief Instagram update the following month, writing that she'd been "getting stronger and better every day." Her exact reason for the hospital stay was never disclosed. However it came amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. TMZ first reported that she'd returned home on August 4.

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She Once Opened Up About Her Daughter's Support

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate said daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble had stood by her through her illness.

The performer has credited her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, with helping her through the hardest stretches of her diagnosis. During her 2022 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, she turned to address her daughter directly in front of the crowd. "The most important person in this world is my daughter. You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school," she said. "You are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this." The comedic actress appeared at the event without footwear and leaning on a cane. She later explained her choice on X. "For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance. So today I was me. Barefoot," she wrote, according to SELF magazine.

She Was Diagnosed With MS in 2021

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate took to X to reveal her MS diagnosis.